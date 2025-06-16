Cavs Insider

REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Showing Interest in Mavericks' Coach

The Cleveland Cavaliers could take a look at adding a former NBA veteran to their coaching staff.

Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley works with the Mavericks before the game against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
The Cleveland Cavaliers could be eyeing a 14-year NBA veteran to add to their coaching staff for next season.

According to NBA insider Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, the Cavaliers are reportedly interested in hiring Dallas Mavericks assistant Jared Dudley to their coaching staff.

Oct 7, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; (from left) Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley and assistant coach Greg St. Jean and head coach Jason Kidd and assistant coach Sean Sweeney during the game between the Dallas Mavericks and the Orlando Magic at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The Cavaliers have multiple vacancies to fill on their coaching staff ahead of next season as a result of many departures. The biggest being Jordan Ott, who leaves to become the next head coach of the Phoenix Suns, along with multiple other assistants like DeMarre Carroll (Suns), Bryan Tibaldi (Providence), and Chris Darnell (Sacramento Kings) taking various roles to go elsewhere, leaving Cleveland searching for new names to add to their bench.

Now, the Cavs reportedly have eyes on Dudley to be one of those potential new faces to add into the fold.

Dudley has been an assistant coach with the Mavericks since the 2021 season, and has reportedly received some interest from other teams to be added as their own assistants, along with the Cavs, a list that includes the Memphis Grizzlies and Ott's Suns.

Dudley played with several teams during his 14 years of NBA services, including stints with the Suns, Los Angeles Lakers, Brooklyn Nets, and Charlotte Hornets, among many others.

Mar 29, 2022; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (right) jokes with Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley (left) during the game at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The former Nets forward has prior history with Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson and assistant coach Trevor Hendry as a result of their time together in Brooklyn. Dudley was also a teammate of Jarrett Allen, who was drafted by Brooklyn in the first round of the 2017 NBA Draft.

Dudley could very well remain with the same Mavericks' staff he's been alongside since beginning his transition as an assistant coach four summers ago, but keep close watch of the Cavaliers as a potential fit in a mix of multiple teams eager to bring him onto their respective benches.

