And another one gone, another gone. Another one bites the dust. Though the Cleveland Cavaliers did, in fact, knock off the Chicago Bulls at home, 126-115, another player went down with an injury. Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill, and Evan Mobley all missed this one, as if that wasn’t enough.

Peyton Watson could not finish the game after a second hard fall knocked him out with just over five minutes remaining. And it’s on that note that we come to the subject of this piece.

Two wins, and two duds from tonight’s game.

1) Win Number One: Donovan Mitchell’s Scoring

39 points from Donovan Mitchell marked a new season high. When he dropped 37 against the Knicks just nine days ago, the team came up short. This time, they needed all the scoring that the veteran guard was able to provide for them.

It certainly has not been the best year he’s had, with some numbers down across the board, but Mitchell is still showing he can be the guy. Specifically, tonight, the energy he brought was significant.

Donovan Mitchell vs Bulls:



39 PTS | 3 STL | 16/25 FG | 2/5 3FG | 72 TS% pic.twitter.com/Tw9QVrlr1v — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 17, 2026

The alley-oop slam he put down in the third quarter brought the crowd to their feet and reminded everybody just how gifted an athlete he is. Mitchell famously said he only dunks when Coco Jones is in attendance. Time to look into the crowd again.

2) Dud Number One: Peyton Watson’s Health

Dud might not be the word, but disappointing is one for sure. If a player falls hard, it really isn’t on them. Peyton Watson was trying to get the and-one and in going up for contact, was not able to brace himself, thus falling hard on his side. It marked one of two times he hit the deck with a loud thud.

Watson could not finish the game after going down, and though the team got the win, it did not wipe away the concern. Not only did he not get back in, but he watched the last five minutes from the locker room. Having already dealt with hamstring issues and missed a handful of games, this is not a promising sign.

Peyton Watson is heading back to the locker room after this nasty fall. pic.twitter.com/EafVhkTAhk — Ethan Sands (@EjElite1) November 17, 2026

Hopefully it’s not too serious when the injury bug comes back. But with Evan Mobley already out 7-10 more days at a minimum, it’s hard to lose another forward.

3) Win Number Two – The Youngsters

While he may be 25 years old already, this was only the 10th NBA game for Norchad Omier. He counts as a youngster. What he provided in his 13 minutes of action was truly something to behold. It’s not just the 4-6-2-1-1, it’s how and when he got it. The offensive rebounds. The sharp cuts. The quality dimes. And a +14 net rating to boot? You love to see it.

Norchad Omier vs Bulls.

4 Pts 6 Rebs 2 Asists 1 Blk 1 Stl +14 in 13 Mins@Charge_Muse @Dylan4CLE @Waltc1512 @TamaraTubito pic.twitter.com/BUoRDuLNBD — Keslly Aranda (@KJ_Aranda) November 17, 2026

Getting the start for the injured Jaylon Tyson, who was in for Evan Mobley, Tyrese Proctor played well yet again. 17 points on 6-13 shooting, with three rebounds, two steals, and two assists. More excellent play.

Meleek Thomas was a bit quiet, but still did what he always did and got into the 10+ point club.

The young players of the Cavs have continued to impress at every turn, and it’s making the front office look fantastic.

4) Dud Number Two: Craig Porter Jr.

It became very clear last week that Craig Porter Jr. is best served being used as a backup point guard. Tossing him in off the ball will not enable him to have the impact that they need. But being short-handed, he did get some well-deserved run.

In 14 minutes of action, CPJ had two points (layup), one offensive rebound, two steals, and three assists. He was -4 when he was out there. He didn’t have a bad game, really, just a rather quiet one. Probably the least impactful player to touch the floor for the squad tonight.

Porter was sensational on Saturday night when he logged 30 minutes and was a playmaker. He needs more touches as the floor general to thrive.

Back On Wednesday

Will old friend Ty Jerome be healthy for Wednesday’s game after missing the last two with a hip issue? Time will tell.

Cavs-Grizzlies at 7:00 PM at Rocket Arena marks the return to action.