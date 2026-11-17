It was another eventful night for the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday. Hosting the Chicago Bulls and looking to move back over .500, it was an action-packed contest.

The good, the bad, and the ugly all made an appearance over the course of the 48 minutes.

Here are the three game-changing numbers from the team’s 126-115 victory.

1) 39

A season-high in points from Donovan Mitchell went a long way towards powering the Cavs to a victory. He poured in a season-high 39 and really turned it up after halftime. He had five points late in the second quarter, and then he just started to find it. The third and fourth quarters belonged to him, and nobody would disagree. He was in great spirits.

A Cleveland player has not yet scored 40 on the young season, so this is actually a team-season high, and it was absolutely necessary. They lost Peyton Watson to injury amid one of his best performances of 2026-27, so Mitchell needed to step up and provide even more.

Donovan Mitchell vs Bulls:



39 PTS | 3 STL | 16/25 FG | 2/5 3FG | 72 TS% pic.twitter.com/Tw9QVrlr1v — Basketball Performances (@NBAPerformances) November 17, 2026

It was the third time that Spida was over the 30-point threshold this year, and the team is now 77-31 all-time when he gets to that number. A pretty solid track record.

2) 14

The number 14 represents the +/- of yet another emerging Cavalier. In his minutes, 25-year-old Norchad Omier absolutely thrived on the floor. His hustle created extra possessions in both halves, while he looked confident dealing with bigger, older guys.

Omier only logged 13 total minutes in the contest, but finishing +14 in a game that was starting to get perilously close was a major key in getting the squad over the finish line. Four points, six rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. This is a player who only re-joined the organization 13 days ago, deciding against signing with the Iowa Wolves.

Norchad Omier vs Bulls.

4 Pts 6 Rebs 2 Asists 1 Blk 1 Stl +14 in 13 Mins@Charge_Muse @Dylan4CLE @Waltc1512 @TamaraTubito pic.twitter.com/BUoRDuLNBD — Keslly Aranda (@KJ_Aranda) November 17, 2026

Little did we know it would have immediate NBA implications, let alone the G League team not even having his services as a result. Omier is showing shades of Lamar Stevens, yet another undrafted gem that is thriving in Cleveland.

14 is also the number of rebounds from Jarrett Allen. A strong effort on the glass.

3) 10

The number of assists from James Harden is crucial here. The 10 he dished out are his highest total since he put up 11 in the Game 4 win over the Pistons in the East Semis. He had one taken off the stat sheet later in the game, so this was also almost 11.

He didn’t quite double-double, but Harden knew his role tonight, which was to share the rock. A team-best +15 net rating also led to some very productive Harden minutes on the evening.

If he can continue to share the rock while limiting turnovers (just two tonight), the Cavs will do just fine.

This is how you want to show you can continue to perform well after that Knicks victory.