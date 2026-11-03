Fourth-Year Guard May Be Odd Man Out In Cleveland Cavaliers Rotation

Coming into the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers lineup was set in stone. With that as the case, the attention turned to the bench and a competition for minutes. It began with Mario Hezonja getting on the floor right on opening night. In the third contest of the campaign, Meleek Thomas got in.

With some early-season injuries, a number of players have been able to step into various roles on the floor for the team. And it’s because of these extra opportunities that one thing has become abundantly clear.

There is one guy on the team who may be the odd man out of the rotation when they are at full strength.

Craig Porter Jr Is In A Tough Position

With how much Meleek Thomas has impressed in Cleveland, it’s impossible to deny him a spot on the floor. Tyrese Proctor has similarly turned in three standout performances in a row, showing just what he’s capable of here in his second NBA campaign. With those two doing all of this, there isn’t time for everybody to shine.

Craig Porter Jr. looked good in the offseason. He played well in the preseason. But there’s one thing he lacks that the other two don’t that will ultimately be the reason for him being the odd man out. He needs the ball in his hands for full possessions to have an impact, and will not be given the keys much with Donovan Mitchell and James Harden both present.

Kenny Atkinson has tossed him on the floor four times, and in 32 minutes, he has scored five points. Without having the rock too, there isn’t much he can do on the offensive side. A pass-first guard that prefers to slash rather than shoot won’t really flow. Not when Proctor and Thomas can each create their own shot, plus thrive in the catch-and-shoot game.

Being the best rebounding guard is a plus, but the lack of height does matter, and he’s just too one-dimensional by comparison. And with the contract guarantee date just two months away, it’s hard to say what his future with the team might be.

Contract Date

There were two Cavaliers players that came into the year with partial contract guarantees. Mario Hezonja is the first, set for November 15. Just 12 days from now. There is no little to no doubt it will be picked up as he continues to shine.

As for Craig Porter Jr., his January 17 date leaves more to be desired. The team could keep him until then, and if they let him go, use the money they’d get back to land another wing player. They already have three guards on the bench with Tyrese Proctor, Sam Merrill, and the young star Meleek Thomas. Wing depth is limited to Jaylon Tyson and Hezonja (who really just plays PF now)

Nothing is set in stone yet, but it does appear that Porter will be the odd man out. It’s been exciting seeing him shine in Cleveland after a standout career at Wichita State. But, a new team may present him the best chance to keep going in the NBA.