3 Things to Watch for In Cavs Preseason Opener

The Cleveland Cavaliers will play real basketball in just a few days. As training camp in Spain comes to its end and things move back stateside, the preseason is going to shift into the main focus.

October 8 with Boston is the day things will officially play out on the court with other competition. And there are certainly a lot of things to keep an eye on for this new-look team.

Let’s go into three of them.

Peyton Watson’s First Look

Peyton Watson was brought to Cleveland to help them contend for a championship, and nothing less. The new starting small forward immediately signed a four-year deal, projecting to be the starting small forward here. He brings so much to the table on both ends, a different type of player to Max Strus.

Adding height they didn’t have before, it will help with providing more length on the perimeter.

Whereas Strus and Jaylon Tyson couldn’t be slotted in at SF, Watson will have no problem with that. Unlike with how they sacrificed offense for defense with Dean Wade, the new addition is going to provide both.

The excitement is very palpable for the one acquired from Denver this offseason. And it’s finally time to watch him play.

Team Chemistry Check

Of course, the best version of the Cavs will be the one they have going at it in April. Ready to get to the playoffs in a top-six spot and then go and make a run. But this preseason debut is the first chance for a synergy check.

Four of last year’s starters are back, but it’ll be some new-look plays. Peyton Watson will help connect Donovan Mitchell and co. with one another. It’ll be Spida who will look to remain as both a vocal leader, and one who gets it done by example.

Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen already proved they could play next to each other. Now, it’ll be, in year six together, how they can continue to elevate each other’s games.

It’s the first chance to play another opponent after the Knicks got the ECF sweep, to turn the page on a new season. It’ll be refreshing to see.

Watching The Rookies

Meleek Thomas is far-and-away the most important rookie on the squad, drafted in the second-round by the team. He scored well in Las Vegas. He impressed with maturity on Media Day. This is somebody speaking like he’s ready to be in the rotation.

Khalifa Diop was selected in 2022 but will finally debut. There’s that to look forward to. Two-way rookie Ernest Udeh Jr. is going to have a chance to play NBA-level competition for the first time outside of the Summer League. And of course the other Exhibit-10 signees will be worth getting a peak at.

Kenny Atkinson should have them all ready for preseason game 1.

Ready To Roll

October 8 against the Celtics. The Cavs should be ready to roll. Click here for the full preseason schedule.