The expectations are relatively high for the Cavs this coming season. Peyton Watson was acquired to be the new starting small forward. James Harden re-signed to give them a veteran presence as their floor general (for the next three seasons). Most of the key members (save for Dean Wade) from the end of the year are back.

The team selected Meleek Thomas in the second round of the NBA Draft, and he proved what he could do right off the bat. Getting back to Watson, and more specifically what he’s had to say, is very telling of where the team sees themselves.

Let’s break it down.

Cavs Are Competing With Who?

Asked about Cleveland’s title chances in the newly loaded up Eastern Conference, this is what new forward Peyton Watson had to say:

"There are so many storylines here, but we just focus on ourselves as much as possible. We're competing with the man in the mirror"

Joining a team that reached the ECF last year, the bar is certainly set high. The man in the mirror is of course the Cavs themselves, who the team feels may have been the ones to beat them last year. The Knicks were the ones giving the beatdown in the series, but it was perhaps how they played that cost them most.

#Cavs newcomer Peyton Watson on Cleveland's title chances in the improved East: "There are so many storylines here, but we just focus on ourselves as much as possible. We're competing with the man in the mirror" — Chris Fedor (@ChrisFedor) October 2, 2026

There were a lot of fixable things the team clearly believes they can fix, thus competing with themselves in the situation.

The other angle to look at, which could probably be considered as potential satire, is that this is about LeBron James. During his second tenure with the Cavs, he posted a mirror picture of himself on Instagram. The caption discussed looking at the man in the mirror after a tough loss, perhaps pointing to things being internal.

Watson and his squad will take on James’ Sixers in their season opener on Oct. 22 for what it’s worth.

Peyton Watson Ready To Go

During his intro press conference two weeks before media day, Peyton Watson made it clear just what he thinks of his new team and what they’re capable of.

"I think obviously we have such a talented group of guys already... and they have the DNA & the makeup to win games."

The offseason was a roaring success in Cleveland, as it kind of had to be given how last season ended. All the revamped squads will be coming in with the same goal, and the Cavs have to keep that confidence and mindset up.

Watson projects as a full-time starter for the first time in his career. The team gave him a four-year $88 million deal immediately after bringing him on. It’s the two-way impact that the former Nugget brings that should have them most excited.

He’s locked and loaded, and ready to go. The only thing to do now is stay in front of the man in the mirror.