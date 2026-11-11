3 Young Cavaliers Who Could Earn Much Bigger Roles As The Season Progresses

The Cleveland Cavaliers have opportunities for young players to move beyond supporting roles. Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor are making their cases through efficient perimeter play, while Nae’Qwan Tomlin could address needs in the frontcourt once healthy.

Each offers something different. Thomas provides shooting and defensive activity, Proctor combines efficient scoring with careful decision-making, and Tomlin brings size, rebounding and energy.

Their paths to greater responsibility will depend on how consistently those strengths translate — and whether they can address the limitations that currently shape their roles.

Meleek Thomas

Nov 4, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) walks down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder during the first half at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Thomas has given Cleveland a reliable scoring option without requiring a large share of its possessions.

He is shooting 47.8% from long distance, making 22 of 46 attempts, which currently places within the 89th percentile. His catch-and-shoot production has been particularly impressive: 18 makes in 34 attempts, or 52.9%.

With an 18.3% usage rate, Thomas has largely complemented Cleveland’s primary creators. His positional distribution reflects that assignment, with 54% of his minutes at shooting guard and 46% at small forward.

That shooting makes him a candidate for more minutes alongside Donovan Mitchell, particularly as James Harden struggles to establish consistent production.

Harden is averaging 15.3 points, 4.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists while shooting 36.4% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc. He is converting just 36% of his attempts at the rim, placing in the third percentile, and averaging 4.8 free-throw attempts, his fewest since the 2023-24 season.

Those struggles create a reason to explore different backcourt combinations. Thomas would not immediately replace Harden’s facilitating, but he could provide additional spacing while Mitchell assumes more responsibility for initiating the offense.

Thomas also brings defensive activity. His 1.9% steal rate ranks in the 71st percentile, while his passing-lane defense ranks in the 73rd percentile.

The next step is showing he can maintain that impact with greater responsibility, including more decisions against defenses prepared to limit his shooting opportunities.

Tyrese Proctor

Nov 9, 2026; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Tyrese Proctor (24) attempts a three point basket during the second half against the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Proctor’s case rests on how much he has accomplished within a limited role.

He is averaging 16.5 minutes, 10th on the team, while shooting 48.8% from the field and 52.4% from the 3-point range. His 11 makes in 21 perimeter attempts represent a small sample, but they have helped him produce 138.5 points per 100 shot attempts, placing him in the 97th percentile.

His decision-making strengthens the argument for additional minutes. Proctor’s 1.40 assist-to-usage ratio ranks in the 92nd percentile, while his 8.8% turnover percentage ranks in the 95th percentile.

Together, those figures suggest a player contributing to ball movement without frequently ending possessions with mistakes.

Proctor could eventually compete for some of Sam Merrill’s minutes, though their offensive value is not identical. Merrill’s movement shooting can influence defenses before he receives a pass. Proctor’s opportunity is to show that his combination of shooting, passing and ball security can provide comparable value in different ways.

Sustaining his current production over longer stretches would make that decision more difficult for Cleveland’s coaching staff.

Tyrese Proctor continues to impress. pic.twitter.com/skoo00gSCM — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 7, 2026

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

Tomlin’s opportunity begins with getting healthy.

He has been sidelined for about three weeks with a back stress reaction, reaching the window outlined in his initial timeline. A return remains dependent on his recovery and clearance.

Once available, he could help address Cleveland’s need for activity around the basket.

Last season, Tomlin posted an 8.6% offensive rebounding rate, placing in the 98th percentile. His 1.6% block rate ranked in the 91st percentile, highlighting his ability to contribute as a weak-side shot blocker.

His size, athleticism and consistent effort could strengthen the back end of the rotation. The perimeter shot remains the obstacle: Inefficient shooting can limit spacing and complicate lineup combinations.

Tomlin does not need to become a featured scorer to help. If he rebounds, provides defensive support and makes enough open shots to remain playable, he could earn a larger role addressing areas where Cleveland needs improvement.