With Cavs Training camp due to take place in just under a week from today, discourse surrounding the many camp battles likely to occur is beginning to heat up.

There is no shortage of options to choose from at this point in time and with that being the case, it’s time we examine the 5 players with the most to prove during preseason play.

Meleek Thomas

Much has been made of Thomas’ explosion at the NBA’s annual slate of summer league games, and to be honest, it’s quite easy to understand the hype. After all, the Arkansas product posted a very impressive stat line of 27.2 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists, and 2.0 Steals, whole completing over 50.0% of his field goal attempts, including a staggering 43.8% from long distance.

The on-ball shot creation, off-ball shot making, defensive disruption, and fiery intensity were all on full display.

If he can carry his strong showing into training camp and follow that up with a great performance during preseason play, he could earn himself an early look in Head Coach Kenny Atkinson’s rotation.

Nae’Qwan Tomlin

If there was anybody on this Cavs roster that needs more live game reps, it’s Nae’Qwan Tomlin and there is a straightforward reason for that. Quite simply put, Tomlin needs as many in-game perimeter attempts as possible ahead of the official start to the 2026-27 season.

He is a career 23.2% from deep and has failed to make much of an impact as a floor spacer out of the frontcourt. He’s got to start taking advantage of the high amount of open floor being presented to him due to the gravity of others. Especially as a catch-and-shooter.

Tomlin is a career 27/112 (24.1%) on these looks. That must change and rather quickly if he’s to get a real opportunity to crack the rotation. The future is now for the bouncy forward.

Tyrese Proctor

Proctor often feels like the odd man out in discussions surrounding the backup point guard role, but I feel that this couldn’t be further from the truth. Proctor possesses many of the skills that are found in the modern point.

He’s comfortable with the ball in his hands, can make plays for others to a degree, is a skilled off-ball shot, and can attack defenses off the dribble on occasion. That being said, much of what he’s shown at the pro-level hasn’t been consistent enough to warrant an absolute belief in his abilities to man that role night in and night out.

He needs a big showing during camp and preseason to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that he’s the man for the job. Quite honestly, it might be the only way he cracks the rotation this season.

Craig Porter Jr.

It feels as if we are penciling in Porter Jr nearly every day in these discussions. To be fair, he is the most veteran option on the roster in this regard and he does in fact, have experience manning the point. He’s played no less than 71% of his minutes at the 1 in each of his previous three seasons and that isn’t likely to change as long as he’s around.

Porter is such a versatile guard. He’s a great positional rebounder, a quality facilitator, a sturdy guard defender and he’s even been known to knock down the midrange shot every now and again. All of that said…

His rotational future hinges almost entirely on two things. His progression as a 3PT marksman and the development of the other two options fighting for this very same job.

Peyton Watson

Watson’s inclusion on this list is purely related to two individual factors. His health and his fit with his new cast of teammates. Especially the starters. It can be easy to forget that Watson missed a substantial portion of games last season thanks to a tricky hamstring injury. He needs the reps.

If he can get a head start on developing chemistry with his fellow starters, albeit in a limited capacity, he should be eager to do so.

The breakout was awesome but he’s not yet a proven enough commodity to be omitted from these types of conversations.