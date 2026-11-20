The Cleveland Cavaliers’ trade deadline decisions will depend partly on what they learn about players already on the roster.

Young guards are pushing for larger roles, reserve big men are showing promise, and injuries have complicated evaluations. Before pursuing outside help, Cleveland must determine which needs it can address internally.

These five questions could shape that approach.

1. Have Thomas Bryant and Norchad Omier provided enough frontcourt depth?

Bryant’s inconsistency has left room for doubt, but his recent three-game stretch offered encouragement. He averaged 11 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists while shooting 60% from the field and 42.9% from 3-point range.

His finishing and passing can support Cleveland’s guards. The challenge is delivering dependable rebounding and defense when his scoring declines.

Omier offers another promising option. He is averaging 5.2 rebounds with a 17.7% offensive rebounding rate and a 15.4% defensive rebounding rate. He has split his minutes between power forward (60%) and center (40%).

Cleveland’s reported plus-51.6 differential with Omier at power forward is striking, though limited minutes and lineup combinations require caution.

Together, they have earned further evaluation. Cleveland must decide whether their complementary strengths provide sufficient protection behind Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen.

2. Has Tyrese Proctor earned the backup point guard job?

Proctor’s development could eliminate the need to pursue another ball handler. He's already shown what he's capable of with added opportunities

He is tied with Donovan Mitchell for Cleveland’s best scoring efficiency as a pick-and-roll ball handler, ranking in the 81st percentile. His 8.7% turnover rate also supports giving him more responsibility.

Proctor is finishing 79% of his attempts at the rim and shooting 43.2% on catch-and-shoot 3-pointers. His 16 such makes rank fifth among second-year players.

That shooting allows him to contribute alongside Cleveland’s established creators. Rankings in the 93rd percentile in perimeter isolation defense and the 87th percentile in ball-screen navigation strengthen his case.

The remaining test is whether he can consistently organize the offense against greater defensive attention, especially once opposing teams really begin adding him to their scouting reports.

Tyrese Proctor making plays out of the PnR pic.twitter.com/8eNAEadDM5 — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) November 17, 2026

3. Have Proctor and Meleek Thomas made Sam Merrill expendable?

Thomas is shooting 44.2% from deep on 5.9 attempts per game, including 42.1% on pull-up 3-pointers. His driving ability adds another dimension, while Proctor offers shooting, passing and encouraging defense.

That combination creates competition for limited minutes.

Merrill’s movement shooting remains valuable. Neither young guard has established that he can duplicate the attention Merrill commands while navigating screens.

Still, Thomas’ rookie contract, Proctor’s development and Merrill’s recurring injury interruptions could influence Cleveland’s thinking. The Cavaliers must determine whether Merrill’s distinct skill remains essential or whether his manageable salary could help address another need.

4. Where does Craig Porter Jr. fit?

Porter continues to offer useful skills without an obvious rotation opening.

His 2.1% block rate ranks in the 98th percentile, while his 9.9% offensive rebounding rate places him in the 100th percentile among his positional peers. He also ranks in the 87th percentile in defensive playmaking talent.

But his reluctance to shoot from outside complicates his fit. Porter is attempting a career-low 0.5 3-pointers per game and playing the second-fewest minutes of his career.

With Proctor and Thomas moving ahead of him, Cleveland must weigh retaining capable depth against exploring a better roster fit.

5. Will Nae’Qwan Tomlin receive a meaningful opportunity?

Tomlin’s size, athleticism, offensive rebounding and weak-side shot-blocking address Cleveland's needs. His career 23.2% shooting from deep remains an obstacle.

A back stress reaction has sidelined him for approximately three to four weeks, further limiting his opportunity to establish a role.

Omier’s emergence and Mario Hezonja’s contributions have increased the competition.

Before making a deadline judgment, Cleveland needs to determine whether a healthy Tomlin can contribute enough defensively and on the glass to offset his shooting limitations — and whether its rotation has room to find out.