3 Cavs Players Who Could Become Trade Candidates If Season Continues To Go Sideways

So far, the Cleveland Cavaliers' 2026-27 season has not lived up to the expectations that the team had going into it.

Sitting at a 5-6 record on the season, the Cavaliers are reaching dangerous territory that could force the team into making some changes to the roster to lessen the burden of a struggling team.

Who could the Cavaliers' front office move on from? Well, there are a few different options.

Sam Merrill

Right now, he is not playing due to an elbow injury. That elbow injury has hurt his jump shot this season, making him not the usual sharpshooter he has been in seasons past.

Unfortunately for Merrill, in his absence, some other guards have come in and made an incredible impact. Rookie Meleek Thomas has come in to be that sharpshooter off the bench, as he is shooting 48% from three-point range.

Tyrese Proctor has also come into his sophomore season as an ideal off-the-bench playmaker who can also hit a three and facilitate the offense for others.

Because of these two guards, it has left Merrill a viable trade candidate if the team does continue to underperform.

Jarrett Allen

All the stories that have been written about Jarrett Allen being traded over the years were based on the idea that Evan Mobley would move to become the more reliable big man on the team.

While that really isn't the case anymore, it doesn't mean a move couldn't still end up happening.

If the team decided to move on from somebody and look to get young help or draft picks, Jarrett Allen would likely be the first guy to go to a team that is buying into making the playoffs.

Two Cavaliers who could become trade candidates if the season takes a wrong turn:



- Jarrett Allen

- Sam Merrill



(via @SInow) pic.twitter.com/aRJg7SaeWe — SleeperCavs (@SleeperCleCavs) November 5, 2026

It has been said many times over the last few seasons that if the Cavaliers started underperforming, the blame would go to Allen.

And if the train completely falls off the rails, he could be on the chopping block.

James Harden

This trade would make the Cavs look really bad, but it should happen sooner rather than later, even if he does end up turning things around.

With how he has performed this season, trading Harden would be an unfortunate move for the Cavs, mainly because they traded All-Star Point guard Darius Garland for him just a season ago.

Cleveland would not be able to trade Harden and get anything of value out of it because of his contractual status and age. If Harden were willing to come off the bench for the Cavaliers, then they should not trade him. But it seems unlikely that would be the case.

The best bet would be getting Harden to a contending team to help him finish his career on a high note.

It also may be the Cavaliers' easiest way on landing some draft capital or an young, impressionable target in return.