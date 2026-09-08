New Cavs Forward Peyton Watson Is Working Out With LeBron James and Kevin Durant

The newest Cleveland Cavalier was spotted getting busy over the weekend. Videos have been surfacing of Peyton Watson working out with Kevin Durant and LeBron James. There are various reasons why this is relevant right now.

The way guys spend their offseason will tell a lot about the type of impact they will have in the upcoming campaign. Watson is clearly aligning himself with the right people as he tries to progress during the next phase of his NBA career.

Cleveland is a fantastic opportunity for #8 to thrive, and this is what the fans what to see.

Veteran Mentorship

Similar to how Peyton Watson was working out with LeBron and KD, former Cavalier Cedi Osman was at an offseason workout with a number of stars too. That one featured James, Durant, Kawhi Leonard, coach Phil Handy, and so many key others. And it showed how much he wanted to grow, that he was seen partaking.

Cedi KD Kawhi and LeBron really combined for 0 playoff wins this year wow 💔 pic.twitter.com/s7yR9oxu2X — The Cedi Osman Fan Club (@TheCediFanClub) April 27, 2024

Watson is already an NBA champ, though he didn’t really get playoff minutes as a rookie. Having come from a team with Nikola Jokić and Jamal Murray, he is used to being around big-time talent. Now he’s joining a team where the rest of the starting lineup has all made an appearance in an All-Star Game. With a five-man unit like that, it’s about how you fit in.

Peyton Watson loves moving vehicles for fun pic.twitter.com/zfPJnEKeqM — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) September 7, 2026

Seeing the strength training he’s been doing is also fantastic because he may continue to play heavy minutes at power forward. The likely player next to Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley when one of them comes out, he already has size and extreme athleticism. Adding more strength could allow perhaps even for some post-up opportunities and more looks inside.

The 3PT shot is already over 40% with the blocks and steals over 1.2 per game each. DPOY material with a knockdown short, AND getting pointers from the two of the best to ever play the game? Truly an incredible sight.

Ready To Get To Work

The Peyton Watson experience will begin in Cleveland soon. The season is just six weeks away, with the first game for the Cavs set to be played against LeBron James and the Sixers on October 22 in Philly. Right off the bat, the newest Cavalier will get to go against the offseason training partner.

Tossing #8 in the starting lineup gives the team their biggest starting five of the Donovan Mitchell era. And it’s this size that should allow them to unlock a whole lot of new combinations and skillsets.

Watson is coming to town, and the Cavs are ready to surprise some folks this season. The new forward is surrounding himself with big-time names, and getting after it in the gym. It’s extremely encouraging as he returns from last season’s ankle issues.