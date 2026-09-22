Brandon Weems' Promotion Could Have A Major Impact on the Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers are preparing for the upcoming season, and during this time, they have made some changes. Cleveland's front office will look different, as Ohio native Brandon Weems was promoted to general manager.

Weems Takes Next Step In Journey

Weems is no stranger to the franchise, as he was the team's assistant general manager for four seasons. He also held various positions before that. In 2015, he joined the Cavaliers as a scout, and over time, he climbed his way up to his current position. Now, he will be involved in things such as roster management and contract negotiations.

After losing Mike Gansey, promoting Weems was the most sensible option. He has worked for the franchise, and after years of experience, he is someone who can flourish in this role. The 2026-27 season is the start of his journey, and it could be the start of something special.

Since adding star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Cavaliers have been fighting for a championship. They returned to the playoffs in 2023, and they were knocked out in the first round. Since then, they have made the postseason, and last season's run was their best.

The Cavs reached the Eastern Conference Finals, but they lost to the New York Knicks. The Knicks swept them, and that put New York a step closer to winning its championship. It was an unfortunate loss for Cleveland, but the upcoming season is an opportunity for redemption.

As the general manager, Weems will do what it takes to put Cleveland in a position to win. The Cavs' "win now" mentality is evident, as they added James Harden before last season's trade deadline. Then, they filled a void with a championship-winning wing when they added Peyton Watson in August. So, they are doing everything they can to remain a contender.

For now, Weems does not need to do anything drastic. However, with his experience and all-around knowledge, he is more than capable of making something happen. This is a new era for Weems and the Cavs, and it may be what leads to the franchise's second championship.

Team president Koby Altman spoke highly of Weems and mentioned how he has "grown into a tremendous leader." So, he already has support from higher-ups.

From being a high school teammate of LeBron James to now, Weems' journey has been extraordinary. His familiarity with the team will come in handy, and in due time, he could lead the team to victory.