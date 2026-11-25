In only their second game this week, the Cleveland Cavaliers head to Madison Square Garden for their third game with the New York Knicks on Wednesday, Nov. 25, at 7:30 pm EST.

Cleveland is once again going into a game with a heartbreaking loss. Another one of those games that the team may consider a “good loss," though. They were able to claw back from a 22-point deficit against the Bulls, but could not squeak out a win in the end.

Here are three keys to the game today:

Game Three of Four

The series between the two teams is sitting at one apiece, with the Cavs getting the better of them last time out. New York, since winning their championship, has not looked like the NBA Champions they were last season.

It was one of the better James Harden games of the season. He dropped 32 on Jalen Brunson and crew. One of the few games of the season where the Cavaliers were the underdogs and really played up to their opponents' level.

Since that loss, New York has gone 5-1 and found some rhythm.

Struggling Offense

One of the biggest reasons that New York has gotten some criticism this year is because of their lack of offense right now. This year, they are in the bottom five in the NBA in scoring,

Against Cleveland, second-chance scoring has been the biggest factor for the Knicks in beating the Cavs.

Through both meetings this season, the Knicks have the offensive rebounding edge, 23-21. This doesn't seem like a major difference, but the second-chance points off of those go to the defending champs, 42-17.

Top Tier Defense

Despite that poor offense, they have played some of the best defense in the NBA. Statistically, they rank second in points allowed per game but fourth in overall defense.

The communication they have on defense compared to the Cavs is easy to see just from watching them play. All of the guys know when to switch and shift when needed on the court to help out their weaker defenders.

On so many occasions, though, James Harden will end up on the other team's best player, just getting beaten and outplayed defensively. Additions like Peyton Watson or Mario Hezonja, and even rookie Meleek Thomas, have come into the team and made good changes to the team’s defense.

Important Team Statistics via databallr

Knicks 12.9 (9th) Offensive Rebounding Cavs 11.3 (20th)

Knicks 108.7 (4th) Defensive Rating Cavs 116.6 (23rd)

Knicks -2 (27th) Turnovers Forced Cavs -2.2 (28th)

Team Leaders

Points: Knicks: 26.5 Jalen Brunson - Cavs: 24.7 Donovan Mitchell

Rebounds: Knicks: 13.9 Karl-Anthony Towns - Cavs: 8.4 Jarrett Allen

Assists: Knicks: 5.9 Jalen Brunson - Cavs: 6.2 James Harden

Steals: Knicks: 1.5 Josh Hart - Cavs: 1.3 Meleek Thomas

Blocks: Knicks: 0.9 OG Anunoby - Cavs 1.8 Peyton Watson

Cavaliers at Knicks predictions, odds, and ones to watch

Odds: Knicks -2.5

O/U: 219.5

Players to Watch: Cavaliers Bench

Cavaliers 105, Knicks 101: Chicago outscored the Cavs bench 63 to 23. A few of the guys who were important last season have come into this one looking expendable to the Cavs.

Both Jaylon Tyson and Sam Merrill have found their shot, and the team is playing down when they are on the court.

Meleek Thomas, Tyrese Proctor, Mario Hezonja, and even two-way player Norchad Omier have all shown they deserve more minutes than both of these guys, but Kenny Atkinson is showing favoritism towards these tenured players.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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