The Cleveland Cavaliers will not be leaving Chicago on a high note. After defeating the Bulls a week ago, they could not handle them this time around. With this latest defeat, all they have left to show for it is a .500 record.

On a night when Jaylon Tyson returned to the team’s lineup, the same problems continued to persist. The small groups, the inability to find the right combination when the game was on the line, and not faring well in defending the 3PT shot.

With the New York Knicks coming up on Wednesday November 25, it will have to be a quick turn.

1) The Entire Second Quarter

The second quarter from James Harden was perhaps one of his worst of the entire season. He shot 0-for-5 from the floor, was a -15, and turned it over twice. A number of drives to the basket were blocked, and the rock was just not able to get from his hands to the cup. The first performance from him after dropping 51 left a lot to be desired.

As a collective, Cleveland was outscored 45-20 in the frame, allowing Chicago to shoot 56% from the floor and 54% from 3PT. Jordan Hawkins had his best period of the season by adding 12 points in place of Norman Powell.

8-24 from the floor, 0-9 from 3PT and seven turnovers. This is what put the Cavs behind the eight ball and running from behind the rest of the game. They’d do well to forget about it ahead of their next game.

2) The Three-Point Shot

On the day, the Chicago Bulls jacked up 49 threes. After taking 55 the night before against the Nuggets, that’s over 100 attempts in two days. They finished 20-for-49 from distance this time around, with four apiece from Buddy Hield, Jordan Hawkins, and Matas Buzelis. Even Isaac Okoro went 3-for-5 from deep.

And on the other side, the Cavs were just 8-24. James Harden and Donovan Mitchell combined to go 4-14, with Jaylon Tyson missing badly three times. It was refreshing to see Sam Merrill knock down two in the first quarter, but then he couldn’t get one to go the rest of the way.

The way this game went looked very similar to the Hornets battle from two weeks earlier. A sort-of banged-up group that plays with heart just wanted it more. The entire season has been a balancing act, and right now, they’re not keeping the audience’s attention.

3) Kenny Atkinson’s Rotations

It’s been said before and will again. Managing an NBA rotation is very difficult. The strong play of Meleek Thomas and Tyrese Proctor has (deservedly) created a minutes conundrum. Sam Merrill slotted in as the starting SF in this one. He was playing closing minutes next to three guards and a forward. Peyton Watson had six blocks and did, in fact, play crunch-time minutes as the 5-man.

The group failed to secure rebounds and showed once again that Kenny Atkinson really enjoys the small-ball groups. They haven’t seemed to work in any of these situations, and this was no different. Again, it was fantastic to see all the stuff from Watson, who defended incredibly well. But a Merrill-Proctor-Watson front-court can’t be the recipe. Jarrett Allen or Norchad Omier should have been out there.

It was a very off day for Mario Hezonja, which can happen. But Thomas, who was efficient again, wasn’t considered for crunch time. Proctor had a quiet day but found himself late. Any of them can play late, but outside of stars, it should be the best players on that day who close.

And that was not the case. It certainly cost them.