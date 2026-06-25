Cavaliers Have 2 Serious Problems After Maleek Thomas Draft Pick

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a high-energy rookie in Meleek Thomas, who can score the ball and can be a pesky defender, but there are drawbacks.

Hopefully, over time, the Cavs can rectify them and make Thomas a strong, seasoned player that they need. A solid scorer off the bench who brings energy, something that Cleveland lacked, especially in the Eastern Conference finals loss to the New York Knicks, where they lost big leads due to a lack of energy and execution.

“The fact that we were able to move back and still select a player of his caliber and his shot making, one of the best shot makers in all college basketball, [we’re] pretty excited about that,” Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman said in his post-Draft press conference. “And then just his competitiveness, he came in to work out for us. That’s always meaningful to us. His tenacity. He was awesome when he came in.”

Thomas can give them that lift that they need, but there are things that could hamper the Cavaliers unless they mould him properly.

Good on-ball defender, but that’s it

Thomas can be a pesky defender. Keywords, though, are “can be”.

Still a raw product at 19-years-old, but turns 20 in August, Thomas can be disconnected on the defensive end when he’s away from the ball.

Team defense doesn’t seem to be high on his list of strengths, which can lead to backdoor cuts and easy scores for the opposition. It mirrors past mishaps that made James Harden a viral meme when critics spoke about his defense.

It certainly can be worked on, but offense seems to be the only thing Thomas is mindful of, along with his on-ball defense. The Cavs have had issues in this department and have been known to giveaway easy points, so this is something the coaches will need to work on to make the rookie more engaged at that end of the court.

Thomas’ timeframe for development is small

Having enjoyed life as a No.1 seed and competed in the Eastern Conference finals over the last two seasons, it’s clear that Cleveland wants a championship now.

They are not in rebuilding mode; they are aiming for the league’s top prize, and while Thomas will be on a two-way contract, his progression will need to happen quickly.

The Eastern Conference will only get stronger, and the Cavs need a consistent second-unit playmaker. Thomas, will be battling for minutes, and it will be a challenge he will relish.

However, he will need an impressive Summer League showing to move up the depth chart and position himself as a viable option before the start of the new season.