NBA Draft Grade for Cavaliers No. 34 Pick Meleek Thomas

The NBA Draft tipped off last night, with many young stars realizing their dream of getting drafted into the highest level of basketball. AJ Dybantsa went No. 1 to the Wizards, Darren Peterson followed him, going to the Jazz, and Cameron Boozer rounded out the top three, heading to the Grizzlies.

The Cavaliers held a first-round pick, although it was No. 29, but did not opt to make that selection, trading it away to Sacramento. The Kings used that pick to select Alex Karaban from UConn, while the Cavs got back the No. 34 overall pick, along with a second-round pick in 2032. This trade back was not surprising, as Cleveland is one of the most expensive teams and would benefit from not paying a first-round pick.

There were many discussions on what position the Cavs could take: a new wing for head coach Kenny Atkinson, possibly a backup big man, or even a new guard option.

Cavs Draft: Meleek Thomas, Guard, Arkansas

Thomas averaged 15.6 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.5 steals, and shot 41.6% from three in his lone season with the Razorbacks. At 6’3, 190 lbs, Thomas was known to be one of the best shooters in the 2026 class, and showed it last season as he was extremely efficient from behind the arc with a quick release.

Thomas started next to top-ten pick Darius Acuff Jr., and complemented him well, finding his role as a tough shot taker and maker. Thomas drew comparisons to Anfernee Simons and J.R. Smith as an off-ball guard who spaces the floor well and can be a good option next to a primary creator.

His combination of shooting, shot-creating, good decision-making, and defensive upside can lead him to be a high-end role player and potential starter in the future. Immediately, Thomas will have the opportunity to be a contributor off the bench who can space the floor and be another creator.

With the questions that Cleveland has in the future at the guard position, like Craig Porter Jr., being in the last year of his deal, and Dennis Schroder having two years left, the pick makes a lot of sense.

Apart from the pick making sense roster-wise, Thomas had the talent to go in the first round. This draft class was loaded with talent, which pushed Thomas to the early second, but Thomas hasn’t lost any confidence in himself, saying: “The work is going to show for itself, in due time, everybody gone wake up and realize.”

Grade: A-