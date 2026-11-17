During tonight's Bulls and Cavaliers matchup, halfway through the fourth quarter, Peyton Watson went up at the basket against Chicago’s Jalen Smith, resulting in a mid-air collision between the two players that left Watson down for a long period of time.

After Smith got up, the Cavaliers' small forward was still down.

It was an awkward landing that caught the attention of the entire Cavaliers bench. Donovan Mitchell and Tyrese Proctor could be seen on the sideline, grimacing at the sight of it. Watson seemed to land on his side, but at the same time, he landed on his face.

His entire body took a massive impact.

Immediately after, the team doctors and teammates went to check him out. He was then taken directly to the locker room.

This instance was not the first time Watson had taken a hard fall after driving to the rim.

Earlier in the game, he went for a dunk against Smith and landed right on his backside. After he stayed down for a bit, he got up like everything was fine.

Before this injury, Watson had 14 points and had already put in 22 minutes on the court. The young forward, who was acquired by the team shortly before the season started, has been an important part of the team's defense.

Peyton Watson Tonight pic.twitter.com/ddJXOsSQXV — Peyton Watson Muse (@pwatlover) November 17, 2026

So far this season, he is averaging 1.5 blocks and a steal a night. Completely revamping Cleveland’s poor backcourt wing defense and bringing some pace to the team, Watson's health is important to the team's success.

This article will remain updated as information is provided on Watson's status