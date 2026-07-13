Cavaliers Summer League Team Looking To Avoid 0–3 Start Against Heat

In their second Summer League game yesterday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers looked to not be close to the Detroit Pistons. Despite a small comeback in the third quarter Detroit improved upon their poor shooting performance as they pulled out the win 103-94.

However, there were some positives in the game that the team can look into for the upcoming season. It seems that Meleek Thomas may just be a major steal in this draft as he scored a game high 30 points. Along with that 30 piece he dished out seven assists and had four steals with it.

Cleveland trading back to save money and still successfully getting Thomas may be one of their best draft moves in recent memory. After the Draft, GM Koby Altman said that Thomas may not be the best fit for the roster, but the Cavs were big fans of the small guard.

The concerns in his game seem to not be an issue as of yet, but once he gets into the regular season they will see how he can perform against the best.

Adding another may have been an issue, but since the summer league has started, Thomas has been showing that he can be important off the bench for the Cavs.

Along with Thomas, Nae’Qwan Tomlin looks to have been putting in some work this offseason. He had yet another big game as he scored 17 points on 7-10 shooting. His athleticism and defensive presence will surely be needed next season with the losses of Dean Wade and Keon Ellis.

The belief in Tomlin this Summer League is important because of those two losses, he is likely to have a big increase in minutes and if he keeps up games like this, he will surely be a first man off the bench kind of player.

Ernest Udeh, Jr. improved upon his play in the first game. He showed the defense he was known for in college adding to the teams 18 steals overall.

Xaivian Lee and Rashaun Agee have not been spectacular in the first two games, but with it being a back-to-back today, they will likely be getting a bit more minutes as they rest other players.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Miami Heat

Tonight the team takes on the Miami Heat who are 1-1 this Summer League. They have some players who have really impressed. Mainly Ryan Conwell and Jahmir Young who are both averaging well over 20 points a game for Miami.

With two to three players on Miami who could drop 20 points at any time, the players Cleveland chose for their defensive work will be monitored closely tonight.

These guys really need a win, just for morale. Although the Summer League is for the players to show out and most of them are trying to play well enough for full time contracts, playing as a team looks just as good.

Tonight, you can watch the Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Miami Heat at 8:00 pm on Amazon Prime Video.