The Cleveland Cavaliers come back after Thanksgiving boasting a 9-10 record. The season has been anything but what they had hoped it would be. Between some role players regressing a bit, injuries taking over as a factor, and the lack of continuity, times have been tough.

Each time a step forward has been taken, it seems two steps back have followed. Evan Mobley may be returning to the floor for this team soon, and could provide a huge lift.

1) Three-Point Woes

Before going down with his toe injury, Evan Mobley had been having a career year from deep. A leap that had been in the works for a long time, the big man was hitting 48% of triples while attempting four per game. The attempts are a career-high number, and this is significant after only going 29% a season ago from distance.

Mobley being able to hit the three-point ball was a huge part of his game this season. The overall averages hadn’t been up across the board, but this enabled the driving lanes to stay open. The high release enables the shot to get up over most defenders trying to stop him from the perimeter.

Watching highlights of this year’s version of the shot, it really has grown. The playoff success was carried over. And he can even knock them down late in tight games. Something that has been hurting this team this year, of course, is missing those clutch threes. #4 could help.

2) The Defensive Improvement

Evan Mobley was a 2024-25 DPOY for a reason, folks. The way he can get after it on that end is not something Jarrett Allen is able to replicate.In the team’s past three games, The Fro has a -58 net rating and really just has not been able to contributeat the level that they might have hoped.

Cleveland's frontcourt duo were a force in Milwaukee!



EVAN MOBLEY: 27 PTS, 3 3PM, 11-16 FGM

JARRETT ALLEN: 25 PTS, 11 REB, 12-16 FGM@cavs move to 4-2 on the season 😤 pic.twitter.com/RPP2O2qkxg — NBA (@NBA) November 1, 2026

The power forward position has been handled by a large committee, with Mario Hezonja and Peyton Watson as the more traditional options, then small guards and forwards slotting in. Mobley provides so much in both perimeter toughness and paint protection and nobody else they throw in is as tall as the one-time All-Star.

The Mobley-Allen duo is fantastic. But without his running mate, #31 has not provided the same value. The size they boast, along with Watson, is what makes things run.

3) Another Veteran Voice Out There

Evan Mobley is in his sixth season with the Cavs. He has seen it all while he’s been here, and his time away, like a season ago, has not gone so well. With the big man out, the team has gone 3-3, allowing 120+ points in five of their six contests.

The veteran is able to hold everybody accountable and lead by example. Now, the Thomas Bryant minutes have been solid. He has brought positive energy and made some occasional statistical contributions. Not to mention Norchad Omier and his incredible effectiveness on the offensive glass and defensive end.

Evan Mobley with the block.

Evan Mobley with the slam. pic.twitter.com/3860hogVsT — NBA Philippines (@NBA_Philippines) May 20, 2026

But, hustle points aren’t always enough. Not with how things have been going. The closing lineups have lacked consistency with Mobley not available, as he more often than not finds himself out there with the game on the line. Nobody else can replicate the lob threat he provides either.

When he does get back, it will take pressure off many other players. It's also a golden opportunity for Mobley to prove that he doesn't have to be moved for this team to take a step in any direction.