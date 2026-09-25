The Cavaliers' 21-Man Roster Creates Several Intriguing Questions

With Cavs Media Day just three days away and training camp in five, things are starting to heat up. It’s been a long offseason following the sweep at the hands of the Knicks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Patience has been the name of the game from the fanbase, while the team went out and improved their roster.

A new starting small forward in Peyton Watson, and rookie coming on board in Meleek Thomas. Gone are guys like Dean Wade, Keon Ellis, Dennis Schröder, Max Strus, and Larry Nance Jr. It was a mini over-haul, with the starting five now set to get things going.

Before we can go that far though, training camp is approaching. The 21-man roster that the Cavs put together is certainly intriguing. for the battles they will create.

Position Battles Taking Place

Cleveland will be spending their time in Andalusia, Spain for this year’s camp, with an extra chance to build camaraderie. They brought in a number of intriguing options with their final spots after giving the last guaranteed roster spot to Khalifa Diop.

The new additions are Zack Austin, Curtis Jones, Rashaun Agee, and Kadary Richmond. All of these guys have played high-level ball before, with Richmond himself already making his NBA debut with the Washington Wizards last season. Agee will very much be competing for a two-way spot on the team, despite the fact he’ll turn 26 in November.

Richmond is a guard that is able to shoot the ball well and sometimes act as a playmaker. He could be an option for a two-way contract or maybe is just here to be the star of the G-League Cleveland Charge team.



Austin is also a solid forward who gives good size at 6-5. He played his college ball between High Point and Pitt. Able to knock down the three, he’ll likely land on the Charge when this is said and done.

And as for Jones, he spent this past season with the Denver Nuggets. He got on the floor for 10 games, making a limited impact. He was a sensational shooter during two prior seasons at Iowa State and could surely bring that. He is very much a candidate to replace Riley Minix with that last two-way spot.

Mark Your Calendars

In addition to all the training camp invites, there is rookie Meleek Thomas ready to shine again. Khalifa Diop must be getting eager to show why the team signed him after four years. Plus, it is the first chance to see Mario Hezonja in the Cavs uniform.

Media Day will be held on Monday, with training camp to follow from Sep. 30 to Oct 5. There will be media availability too for the team while they’re abroad, so keep an eye on the quotes coming through.

There will be some fantastic competition taking place, helping the competitive juices to stay flowing.