The grind of an NBA season is never easy. Over the course of 82 games, players get hurt, trades and releases happen, and it’s a long journey just to make it to the postseason, where everything starts over from scratch.

November has proven to be a difficult month for the Cleveland Cavaliers, with a tough schedule playing a part in their struggles. But as December draws closer, it’s worth taking a look at what's ahead.

There are plenty of difficult opponents on the Cavs' slate, and they’ll have to be on their A-game in order to stay well above .500.

Tues Dec. 15 vs San Antonio Spurs

It’s worth noting off the bat that Victor Wembanyama has never defeated the Cleveland Cavaliers. He has appeared in three games against them and lost them all. As a collective, the San Antonio Spurs have dropped seven consecutive games in the head-to-head series.

It’s hard to predict how injuries will change between now (Fri. Nov 20) and then, but Cleveland has proven to match up well with San Antonio. The game in which Wemby did play a year ago marked one of the most important victories of the year at the time; the Cavs were able to hold it down.

This matchup will come three days after the Golden State Warriors are in town. It will show a lot of how Jarrett Allen can handle one of the toughest guards in the league. How the Cavs can handle the team that won the Western Conference a season ago.

After going 0-2 against the Thunder this season, a crack at the Spurs a month after could give a better indication of where the team is.

Friday Dec. 18 at Detroit Pistons

The first of three scheduled meetings between the Cavs and Detroit Pistons on December 18th is going to be a fun one. Cleveland, propelled by James Harden and Co., ultimately eliminated Detroit in seven games in an extremely competitive series.

Despite dealing with some significant injuries already, the Pistons have gotten out to a 10-4 start. Their key offseason additions, Isaiah Joe and John Collins, have stepped in nicely, while Paul Reed, Daniss Jenkins, and Kevin Huerter have done well to aid Cade Cunningham. Not to mention the scoring improvement of Duncan Robinson.

Ausar Thompson is somebody to watch from the Cavs side. His game has evolved this year, and he appears to be a dark-horse DPOY candidate. How they handle the physical defense of last year’s #1 seed will speak volumes as to where they stand.

Cleveland and Detroit split last year’s regular-season series and were pretty evenly matched. This will be a good test for Harden and Donovan Mitchell. Can they perform against a team with perimeter defense built on stopping the guards? The physicality of a likely back, Jalen Duren?

3) Mon. December 28 at Boston Celtics

In the first of three scheduled meetings, the Cleveland Cavaliers will have a tough task ahead of them against the Boston Celtics. One of their last games of the year will pair them against another Eastern Conference elite. Paul George has proven to be an exceptional addition to this club.

After going 0-3 against Boston in the regular season last year, this will be a good litmus test for Cleveland. This also puts them on the tail end of a back-to-back with the Washington Wizards the night before.

Players like Tyrese Proctor and Meleek Thomas will be tested. The defensive ability of Jordan Walsh, Derrick White, George and the other wing defenders will be some of the best coverage they’ll have seen. As they’re getting their first serious NBA minutes, being ready for more physicality and tight coverage will be critical.

The same way they’ll have to prepare for Ausar Thompson and co. two weeks earlier. It will also show how the offense can handle an elite shotmaking team, and if it can keep up over the course of 48 minutes. A nice opportunity for Proctor to prove himself against the best of the best.

Dean Wade had his magic moment against this team two years ago. Donovan Mitchell has delivered against them in years past. Who’s going to be the hero this time around?

A Busy Month

In all, the Cavs have 12 scheduled games for December. Pending how they perform in the NBA Cup, two additional games should be scheduled between Dec. 4 and 11th, filling out their full 82-game slate.

So a possible 14 games in 31 days will have them running here, there, and everywhere. One other non-noted game to watch: Sat. December 12th against the Warriors. Steph Curry or not, they’re always must-see head-to-heads. Plus, Georges Niang makes his return to Cleveland.