Cavs Players Spent All Weekend Supporting Cleveland Football

It shouldn’t come as a big surprise, but the Cavs team chemistry is continuing to grow. The team has been spotted attending a number of local events together in the past, and this past weekend was no exception.

Highlighting local sports, whether it be at the high school or college level, is something Donovan Mitchell has been doing since he first arrived in Cleveland in the fall of 2022.

And as this past weekend has now come and gone, let’s talk about where we found some of the Cavs players and why things like this really are so important.

Pulling Up to High School Football Games

Friday night saw four different Cavaliers players attending the Walsh-Archbishop Hoban football game. It’s nothing new to see Donovan Mitchell around as he’s been, but to see three other guys from the team making the trip with him is truly something.

Some special guests here at the Walsh-Hoban game:#Cavs stars Donovan Mitchell, James Harden, and Tyrese Proctor in the house #LetEmKnow x @WEWS pic.twitter.com/j6XRXk79Gk — Mason Horodyski (@MasonHorodyski) September 25, 2026

Also on the scene with the 7X All-Star was the team’s backup center Thomas Bryant, rising second-year guard Tyrese Proctor, the recently re-signed vet, 11X All-Star James Harden. The team is preparing to leave for Spain where training camp is set to begin on Wed. Sep 30, so they made sure to get one last opportunity to watch the locals play.

Also seen from this game were Harden and Proctor having a catch. And while no Cavs player will ever be able to dime quite like Kevin Love was, it’s clear that each of them throw a pretty mean spiral. If the Browns ever needed to look within the city for their depth chart, a 6’6 Harden would actually be a pretty nice fit.

The way he’s able to run things as a floor general projects to lift the Cavs to some new levels this year, so it comes as no surprise that he can toss the pigskin just as impressively.

Supporting The Cleveland Browns

In addition to HS football, a few Cavs players were also spotted supporting the Browns yesterday. Of course, James Harden was back in the fold, supporting the team. He shouted out Deshaun Watson after the victory in a video that can be seen below.

And perhaps a surprise player was there. Mario Hezonja, set to join the team for his first NBA stint since 2019-20, posted from the stadium on social media. A guy that is projecting well for his first year with the franchise, it’s great to see that he’s been immersing himself in Cleveland culture. It's pretty clear he's enjoying his time in The Land.

It’s nothing new for the NBA players supporting both MLB and NFL within the city, but every time it’s still endearing to behold.

It was a big weekend for the 216 as the Guardians clinched an ALDS berth and division title on Saturday, while those Browns took a second straight victory.

Expect plenty of inter-city support for the teams over the course of the campaign. Just like how Myles Garrett, who was also a Cavs minority owner, would be courtside on Sunday nights after playing his games a short ride from Rocket Arena.