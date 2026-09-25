Success from one of the Cavaliers or Guardians has consistently tended to help the other.

The vibes have always been immaculate when the Cavs players have gone to Progressive Field to support their MLB team. The postseason has been a great example in recent seasons.

As the Guardians have now just clinched their third playoff berth in a row under Stephen Vogt, this is something that could absolutely impact the Cavs positively.

Because, after all, there was an Eastern Conference Finals run in May. And now an unexpected postseason appearance is happening after the same type of in-season perseverance we saw on the NBA side.

It’s real!

Winning Breeds Winning

2016 was one of the most special years Cleveland has ever seen. The Cavs went out and won the 2016 NBA title, as Kyrie Irving hit the shot after LeBron James had the block. Just four months later, the Cleveland Indians were one good inning away from hoisting their first championship since 1948.

They pushed the Cubs to seven games, and had everybody going nuts. Now, 10 years later, after the Cavaliers did something special a few months ago, the Guardians are back in the playoffs despite long odds for a third straight season.

Donovan Mitchell, fresh off a contract extension, is ready to step up and compete for that MVP award. He's been making waves since day one, after all. This is a hungry bunch that’s preparing for training camp in Spain, starting next week. The Guards will need to make a bit of a run this time for any of their in-city counterparts.

Team Chemistry Always High

The Cavs have taken a number of team outings over the years. Donovan Mitchell brought the squad to a Louisville game a few years ago, showing them his college stomping grounds. There was also a get-together at the US Open this past fall. Cleveland Browns games have become a common spot for the group to be together, too.

Ahead of what could be the team’s most important season yet, it’s great to see more winning inside the city. Those Browns even won big just last week, four days before the Guardians playoff berth was clinched. The vibes are solid across the city.

It’s very clear how connected this Cavaliers team is, and their new additions should continue to help support that.

Getting The Ball Rolling

The Guardians will play their first postseason game on Tuesday. The Cavs get preseason started on October 8, with the regular season tipping off on October 22 for them against LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers.

It’s gearing up to be a memorable October in The Land, and both of these teams could be making waves. Keep your eyes peeled.