The Cavaliers Could Still Use One More Piece In The Backcourt

The clock is winding down, and soon enough, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be in action. The season starts with a road game against the Philadelphia 76ers, and from there the Cavs will put themselves in a position to win it all. It will be a long season, but when it is all said and done, Cleveland could have another championship.

The Cavs are on a mission, and they made some changes to their roster over the summer. Peyton Watson was the biggest addition, and he gives the team a legitimate wing. The frontcourt has become stronger, and Cleveland's backcourt has support.

All-Stars Donovan Mitchell and James Harden are running the show, and both of them had impressive 2025-26 seasons. Harden joined the Cavs through a trade made before the deadline, and before that, they added another veteran guard.

Cleveland acquired Dennis Schröder, and in his time with the team, he was the backup point guard. Then, the Cavs traded him, and that helped pave the way for the Watson deal.

Cavs Add Depth, Youth to Backcourt

Cleveland has its share of guards, and some of them will see their share of playing time. Meleek Thomas is a new addition, and he played well throughout the Summer League. Tyrese Proctor was Cleveland's draft pick in 2025, and he played 50 games during that time. Then, the Cavs exercised their team option on Craig Porter Jr., and the veteran could be their primary backup.

While Porter and the others can contribute, the Cavs could benefit from another piece. Schröder provided offense, playmaking and (playoff) experience, and Cleveland needs someone who checks at least one of these areas.

The Cavs have their training camp roster, and while they are not tied to specific names, there are multiple free agent guards out there.

Gabe Vincent is available, and he reportedly turned down a deal with the New York Knicks. Killian Hayes is a familiar face, as he signed with the Cavs last year before being waived. He went on to play for the Cleveland Charge, and he averaged 23.1 points and 8.3 assists. Hayes later signed with the Sacramento Kings, and they declined their team option.

There are a few options, and if necessary, the Cavs could go with a more obscure move. They could turn to someone like Victor Oladipo, who is working hard towards an NBA comeback. So, there are possibilities, and if nothing else, Cleveland has more depth.

The Cavaliers are on the right track, and whether they stand pat or bring in another guard, they will fight for a championship.