Cavs Provide Update On TV Coverage For Fans

A lot has been made of the Cleveland Cavaliers and their lack of accessibility. The cost and ease of watching all 30 NBA teams were ranked, and the Wine & Golders came dead last. Theywill be streaming on DAZN along with a bunch of other teams starting in 2026-27.

It’s certainly not a good look, and the fact that it is easier for the fans in other states to watch the team than those in the actual market is far from ideal.

But there is some good news. Depending on who your TV provider is, this is fantastic news. Let’s talk about it.

DirecTV Customers, This Is For You

As reported by Locked On Cavs’ Danny Cunningham, there is a new way for some people to now watch the Cavs. That’s right, because this is not going to help everybody. DirecTV is going to now be an alternate way to follow along with the team’s games this season.

The Cavs & DAZN reached the agreement with DirecTV to air games this season, starting with the Nets contest this evening. Customers with the service will be able to view the game there this evening.

Source: The #Cavs and DAZN reached an agreement with DirecTV to air games this season, beginning tonight with the team’s home opener against the Brooklyn Nets. The game will be available to DirecTV customers on channel 660.



Formal announcement is expected next week. — Danny Cunningham (@RealDCunningham) October 24, 2026

The report continued by stating that the formal announcement will come next week. The only detail that is definite right here is that they at least heard all the noise and negativity. Unfortunately though, customers with Optimum, or YouTube TV are still going to find themselves at a loss. They don’t have a cheaper alternative.

The Overall Cost Of Following The Cleveland Cavaliers

For those who live outside the Ohio area, NBA League pass costs $110 a season for an individual. It’s $160 to be able to stream on multiple devices. DAZN by comparison costs $120 per season at $20/month for a six-month regular season.

Of course though, that isn’t what the problem is. It’s when the games get to National TV that the price kind of gets jacked up. ESPN Unlimited, now it its second year, costs $287 to have for the duration of regular season + playoffs. Then comes Amazon Prime, though to be fair, most folks already have that, which runs $80 over the campaign.

And finishing it off is Peacock, which has been consistently increasing their price. A basic premium plan to include sports is $117. Put it all together and that’s over $600 to be able to watch all of the team’s games. A little out of proportion considering it’s not the Cavs fault that the other streamers have continued to jack prices up.

This is what it costs to watch every Cavs game this season in Cleveland.💰



Oof @cavsdan @cavs pic.twitter.com/xUS6U2g4Lh — McNeil (@REFLOG18) October 21, 2026

What To Expect From Next Week’s Announcement

Hopefully when the Cavs and DAZN do make the formal announcement next week, they are able to service more local fans than just the ones with DirecTV. They have done well by the people for a long time, and the expectation is hopefully that it will continue to be that way.