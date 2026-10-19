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Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey Schedule: Every Uniform They'll Wear This Season

Here is the full breakdown of what the Cavs will be wearing all season long.
Miles Irvin|
Sep 28, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2026; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) poses for a photo during media day at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland has four uniforms they will be wearing in the 2026-27 season. They return their Association whites, Icon wines and Statement blacks that they have worn throughout the Donovan Mitchell era. The Cavaliers’ City Edition jersey is a return from the 2018-19 season, with their white and light blue uniforms and the Cleveland logo on the top.

The Cavs will be rocking their whites and blacks for a majority of the season, 59 out of 80 scheduled regular season games. Two more matchups will be added to every team’s schedule, following the NBA Cup.

Association (White) - 38 games

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May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) is fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Oct. 22 @ Philadelphia
  • Oct. 24 vs Brooklyn
  • Oct. 31 @ Milwaukee
  • Nov. 4 @ Oklahoma City
  • Nov. 7 vs New York
  • Nov. 13 @ Miami
  • Nov. 16 vs Chicago
  • Nov. 23 @ Chicago
  • Nov. 25 @ New York
  • Dec. 1 vs Indiana
  • Dec. 16 @ Orlando
  • Dec. 18 @ Detroit
  • Dec. 20 vs Utah
  • Dec. 23 @ Washington
  • Dec. 27 vs Washington
  • Jan. 3 vs Houston
  • Jan. 5 vs Toronto
  • Jan. 9 vs Denver
  • Jan. 15 @ Milwaukee
  • Jan. 16 @ Memphis
  • Jan. 21 @ Brooklyn
  • Jan. 25 @ New Orleans
  • Jan. 29 @ Toronto
  • Feb. 1 @ Utah
  • Feb. 3 @ Phoenix
  • Feb. 6 vs Orlando
  • Feb. 9 vs Toronto
  • Feb. 12 @ Toronto
  • Feb. 14 vs Phoenix
  • Feb. 25 vs Sacramento
  • Mar. 9 @ Detroit
  • Mar. 11 @ LA Clippers
  • Mar. 12 @ LA Lakers
  • Mar. 29 vs Miami
  • Mar. 31 @ Brooklyn
  • Apr. 4 vs Charlotte
  • Apr. 7 @ San Antonio
  • Apr. 9 @ Indiana

Icon (Wine) - 13 games

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Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja (33) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Oct. 28 vs Washington
  • Nov. 18 vs Memphis
  • Nov. 29 vs Miami
  • Jan. 2 @ Charlotte
  • Jan. 23 @ Dallas
  • Feb. 10 @ Indiana
  • Feb. 17 vs Milwaukee
  • Mar. 14 @ Sacramento
  • Mar. 16 @ Golden State
  • Mar. 18 @ Denver
  • Mar. 22 vs Houston
  • Apr. 5 vs Brooklyn
  • Apr. 11 vs Atlanta

Statement (Black) - 21 games

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May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
  • Oct. 26 vs Minnesota
  • Oct. 29 @ Atlanta
  • Nov. 2 vs Oklahoma City
  • Nov. 6 vs Philadelphia
  • Nov. 9 @ Charlotte
  • Nov. 11 @ New York
  • Nov. 14 vs Dallas
  • Nov. 20 vs Indiana
  • Dec. 3 @ Chicago
  • Dec. 12 vs Golden State
  • Dec. 15 vs San Antonio
  • Dec. 21 vs New York
  • Dec. 28 @ Boston
  • Dec. 31 vs LA Clippers
  • Jan. 7 @ Orlando
  • Jan. 11 @ Minnesota
  • Jan. 13 @ Atlanta
  • Jan. 18 vs Detroit
  • Feb. 4 @ Portland
  • Feb. 26 @ Boston
  • Mar. 1 vs Philadelphia

City (White/Light Blue) - 8 games

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Jan 2, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dribbles against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports
  • Jan. 27 vs Detroit
  • Jan. 30 vs New Orleans
  • Feb. 16 vs Milwaukee
  • Mar. 4 vs Portland
  • Mar. 6 vs Atlanta
  • Mar. 20 vs Chicago
  • Mar. 25 vs LA Lakers
  • Apr. 1 vs Boston
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Miles Irvin
MILES IRVIN

Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.

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