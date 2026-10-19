Cleveland Cavaliers Jersey Schedule: Every Uniform They'll Wear This Season
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Cleveland has four uniforms they will be wearing in the 2026-27 season. They return their Association whites, Icon wines and Statement blacks that they have worn throughout the Donovan Mitchell era. The Cavaliers’ City Edition jersey is a return from the 2018-19 season, with their white and light blue uniforms and the Cleveland logo on the top.
The Cavs will be rocking their whites and blacks for a majority of the season, 59 out of 80 scheduled regular season games. Two more matchups will be added to every team’s schedule, following the NBA Cup.
Association (White) - 38 games
- Oct. 22 @ Philadelphia
- Oct. 24 vs Brooklyn
- Oct. 31 @ Milwaukee
- Nov. 4 @ Oklahoma City
- Nov. 7 vs New York
- Nov. 13 @ Miami
- Nov. 16 vs Chicago
- Nov. 23 @ Chicago
- Nov. 25 @ New York
- Dec. 1 vs Indiana
- Dec. 16 @ Orlando
- Dec. 18 @ Detroit
- Dec. 20 vs Utah
- Dec. 23 @ Washington
- Dec. 27 vs Washington
- Jan. 3 vs Houston
- Jan. 5 vs Toronto
- Jan. 9 vs Denver
- Jan. 15 @ Milwaukee
- Jan. 16 @ Memphis
- Jan. 21 @ Brooklyn
- Jan. 25 @ New Orleans
- Jan. 29 @ Toronto
- Feb. 1 @ Utah
- Feb. 3 @ Phoenix
- Feb. 6 vs Orlando
- Feb. 9 vs Toronto
- Feb. 12 @ Toronto
- Feb. 14 vs Phoenix
- Feb. 25 vs Sacramento
- Mar. 9 @ Detroit
- Mar. 11 @ LA Clippers
- Mar. 12 @ LA Lakers
- Mar. 29 vs Miami
- Mar. 31 @ Brooklyn
- Apr. 4 vs Charlotte
- Apr. 7 @ San Antonio
- Apr. 9 @ Indiana
Icon (Wine) - 13 games
- Oct. 28 vs Washington
- Nov. 18 vs Memphis
- Nov. 29 vs Miami
- Jan. 2 @ Charlotte
- Jan. 23 @ Dallas
- Feb. 10 @ Indiana
- Feb. 17 vs Milwaukee
- Mar. 14 @ Sacramento
- Mar. 16 @ Golden State
- Mar. 18 @ Denver
- Mar. 22 vs Houston
- Apr. 5 vs Brooklyn
- Apr. 11 vs Atlanta
Statement (Black) - 21 games
- Oct. 26 vs Minnesota
- Oct. 29 @ Atlanta
- Nov. 2 vs Oklahoma City
- Nov. 6 vs Philadelphia
- Nov. 9 @ Charlotte
- Nov. 11 @ New York
- Nov. 14 vs Dallas
- Nov. 20 vs Indiana
- Dec. 3 @ Chicago
- Dec. 12 vs Golden State
- Dec. 15 vs San Antonio
- Dec. 21 vs New York
- Dec. 28 @ Boston
- Dec. 31 vs LA Clippers
- Jan. 7 @ Orlando
- Jan. 11 @ Minnesota
- Jan. 13 @ Atlanta
- Jan. 18 vs Detroit
- Feb. 4 @ Portland
- Feb. 26 @ Boston
- Mar. 1 vs Philadelphia
City (White/Light Blue) - 8 games
- Jan. 27 vs Detroit
- Jan. 30 vs New Orleans
- Feb. 16 vs Milwaukee
- Mar. 4 vs Portland
- Mar. 6 vs Atlanta
- Mar. 20 vs Chicago
- Mar. 25 vs LA Lakers
- Apr. 1 vs Boston
Miles Irvin is a sports media professional, with experience in play-by-play, broadcasting and digital storytelling. He is a senior at Ashland University, studying digital media production and journalism. Miles loves keeping up with all teams throughout the NBA, especially the Cleveland Cavaliers.Follow MilesIrvin27