Cleveland has four uniforms they will be wearing in the 2026-27 season. They return their Association whites, Icon wines and Statement blacks that they have worn throughout the Donovan Mitchell era. The Cavaliers’ City Edition jersey is a return from the 2018-19 season, with their white and light blue uniforms and the Cleveland logo on the top.

The Cavs will be rocking their whites and blacks for a majority of the season, 59 out of 80 scheduled regular season games. Two more matchups will be added to every team’s schedule, following the NBA Cup.

Association (White) - 38 games

May 13, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) is fouled by Detroit Pistons forward Tobias Harris (12) in the first half during game five of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 22 @ Philadelphia

Oct. 24 vs Brooklyn

Oct. 31 @ Milwaukee

Nov. 4 @ Oklahoma City

Nov. 7 vs New York

Nov. 13 @ Miami

Nov. 16 vs Chicago

Nov. 23 @ Chicago

Nov. 25 @ New York

Dec. 1 vs Indiana

Dec. 16 @ Orlando

Dec. 18 @ Detroit

Dec. 20 vs Utah

Dec. 23 @ Washington

Dec. 27 vs Washington

Jan. 3 vs Houston

Jan. 5 vs Toronto

Jan. 9 vs Denver

Jan. 15 @ Milwaukee

Jan. 16 @ Memphis

Jan. 21 @ Brooklyn

Jan. 25 @ New Orleans

Jan. 29 @ Toronto

Feb. 1 @ Utah

Feb. 3 @ Phoenix

Feb. 6 vs Orlando

Feb. 9 vs Toronto

Feb. 12 @ Toronto

Feb. 14 vs Phoenix

Feb. 25 vs Sacramento

Mar. 9 @ Detroit

Mar. 11 @ LA Clippers

Mar. 12 @ LA Lakers

Mar. 29 vs Miami

Mar. 31 @ Brooklyn

Apr. 4 vs Charlotte

Apr. 7 @ San Antonio

Apr. 9 @ Indiana

Icon (Wine) - 13 games

Oct 13, 2026; Orlando, Florida, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Mario Hezonja (33) goes to the basket against Orlando Magic center Goga Bitadze (35) during the second half at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 28 vs Washington

Nov. 18 vs Memphis

Nov. 29 vs Miami

Jan. 2 @ Charlotte

Jan. 23 @ Dallas

Feb. 10 @ Indiana

Feb. 17 vs Milwaukee

Mar. 14 @ Sacramento

Mar. 16 @ Golden State

Mar. 18 @ Denver

Mar. 22 vs Houston

Apr. 5 vs Brooklyn

Apr. 11 vs Atlanta

Statement (Black) - 21 games

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) controls the ball against the New York Knicks during the second quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Oct. 26 vs Minnesota

Oct. 29 @ Atlanta

Nov. 2 vs Oklahoma City

Nov. 6 vs Philadelphia

Nov. 9 @ Charlotte

Nov. 11 @ New York

Nov. 14 vs Dallas

Nov. 20 vs Indiana

Dec. 3 @ Chicago

Dec. 12 vs Golden State

Dec. 15 vs San Antonio

Dec. 21 vs New York

Dec. 28 @ Boston

Dec. 31 vs LA Clippers

Jan. 7 @ Orlando

Jan. 11 @ Minnesota

Jan. 13 @ Atlanta

Jan. 18 vs Detroit

Feb. 4 @ Portland

Feb. 26 @ Boston

Mar. 1 vs Philadelphia

City (White/Light Blue) - 8 games

Jan 2, 2019; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Tristan Thompson (13) dribbles against Miami Heat guard Tyler Johnson (8) in the second quarter at Quicken Loans Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

Jan. 27 vs Detroit

Jan. 30 vs New Orleans

Feb. 16 vs Milwaukee

Mar. 4 vs Portland

Mar. 6 vs Atlanta

Mar. 20 vs Chicago

Mar. 25 vs LA Lakers

Apr. 1 vs Boston