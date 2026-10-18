Cavs Rookies Show Off Singing Voices At Wine & Gold Scrimmage

There was a whole lot of excitement at the Cavs Wine & Gold Scrimmage at Public Auditorium earlier today. Not only did Kenny Atkinson splash a half-court shot to help earn $10K in gift cards for the folks in attendance, but the players showed off their musical abilities.

More specifically, as is tradition, the Cavs made their rookies sing. And both Ernest Udeh Jr. and Meleek Thomas seemed to enjoy themselves.

The song of choice? California Gurls, by Katy Perry.

Cavs Rookies Showing Off Their Fun Side

If we learned one thing from the video you can find below, it would be the following. Neither Meleek Thomas or Ernest Udeh Jr. will be anywhere near singing shows in the future. Perhaps a Dancing With The Stars opportunity could await, but American Idol will not come calling either one.

As the two performed California Gurls at the scrimmage, they were certainly seen having fun. Udeh seems like the kind of person that’s the life of the party. Not only the tallest one in the room, but very clearly also the liveliest. The most interesting part might have been when he asked the crowd to sing along with him, trying to perhaps get a bit more harmony. It didn’t seem to land, unfortunately for him.

#Cavs Meleek Thomas and Ernest Udeh Jr. gave the Wine and Gold Scrimmage crowd a show for their rookie performance, singing Katy Perry's "California Gurls" 😂 pic.twitter.com/4E6jeFU1tK — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 17, 2026

Thomas, who just recently got his braces off, was having a ball as well. He can certainly score the rock, outside of that, he can move pretty well too. He does have to work on hitting notes with a bit more clarity.

James Harden could be seen enjoying the performance. Jaylon Tyson and a number of other Cavs players were all moving along as the words were sung and phones were out recording. Peyton Watson walked by the camera, just shaking his head. These are the types of activities that show more of the personalities of the players and how they act when they aren’t playing.

Cavs Team Well Connected Coming Into 2026-27 Campaign

It’s very clear that this Cavs team is very tight-knit. Both Donovan Mitchell and Craig Porter Jr. were married this offseason, with several teammates attending the affairs. They went to the US Open together. Watching Cleveland high school football. Going to both Guardians playoff games and Browns regular season contests.

Wherever you look, there are guys from this team out doing something together. And though the preseason wasn’t a great look, all that will matter about the on-court product will begin in the regular season. The new-look starting five with Peyton Watson at SF should be able to produce at the level they are looking for.

The hopes for the Cavs do not rest on the shoulders of any one player. And that’s why having depth and several stars matters. Different guys can step up to the occasion on different nights, making the plays required to play winning basketball.

We’re just five days away from opening night. And if today was any indication, this group loves each other, and will be ready to go to war for one another each nigth.