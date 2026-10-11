Cavs Come Out In Numbers to Support Guardians In ALDS

It was great to see once again that the Cavs were out supporting the Guardians during the ALDS. Their energy was missed in the first two games, and seeing them (and Cleveland Heights legend Travis Kelce) shouting in support from Progressive Field.

Travis Kelce is ready to keep cheering on the #Guardians as they head to the ALCS.



"The ALCS is ours baby. I can feel it. The energy in Cleveland(!) is electric right now. Shout out to everybody. Go Guards, baby, go Guards." pic.twitter.com/nOXzjhv1vI — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 11, 2026

Teams within the city of Cleveland have always shown love to one another, and it’s definitely fair to say that the positive impact Donovan Mitchell and co. had made some sort of discernible difference.

Cavs Repping The Guardians

The most important thing to happen in Cleveland this weekend was the Guardians getting the job done and coming back from 0-2 on the White Sox. On Thursday night, Donovan Mitchell wore a Jo Adell jersey to the preseason game against Orlando. He also changed into a team jersey on the bench once his day was over.

Adell returned the favor by wearing a Mitchell jersey to Game 5 last night. If that doesn’t show absolute respect between the two organizations, nothing else will. Of course, #45 came out on a Jose Ramirez jersey, and the importance of that, well… who hit the go-ahead 2-run HR in the 4th inning of a 2-0 win?

Jo Adell rocking Cavs star Donovan Mitchell's jersey ahead of ALDS Game 5 👀 pic.twitter.com/RqSnAvC8Xm — MLB (@MLB) October 10, 2026

That would be Jose Ramirez of course. Mitchell repped properly, and has continued to be an incredible ambassador for the 216. Along with him at the contest were Evan Mobley, Tyrese Proctor, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson, and Craig Porter Jr. These guys have been hanging out all summer, at weddings (Mitchell and Porter Jr), the US Open, local high school football contests, and so much else.

The #Cavs showed up big for #Guardians Game 5.



Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Tyrese Proctor, Sam Merrill, Jaylon Tyson and Craig Porter Jr. all here. pic.twitter.com/WVb5rJgKzz — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) October 11, 2026

The camaraderie of this team has been something to keep a close eye on, and it’s going to make a massive difference come opening night. Just 11 days away now, by the way. Shoutout not only to Zydrunas Ilgauskas of course, but to Ramirez. Cleveland finishes their NBA preseason on Oct. 13 and would be around to attend the home games at Progressive Field later this week.

Let’s see if they come back out.

What’s Ahead in Cleveland

The support in Cleveland truly has been incredible to see. The Cavs players supporting the Guardians, and vice versa in last year’s playoffs. The Browns have consistently shown out for the NBA games, while we saw James Harden at a game giving a shoutout to Deshaun Watson just two weeks ago.

Cleveland supporting Cleveland 🤝



Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell is in the house for ALDS Game 5! pic.twitter.com/Wxdmm3HW8G — MLB (@MLB) October 11, 2026

The Guardians will attempt to upset the Rays and make their first World Series appearance since 2016. The Cavs will be looking to finish the preseason strongwith two games against the Orlando Magic.

It’s all good vibes here, and even better things could be coming for the city in the days and weeks to come. So, stay tuned folks.