On Saturday afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers will be hosting the Toronto Raptors in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference Playoffs.

While this feels like a favorable matchup for the Cavs to move one step closer to their goals, there are still strengths that Toronto can provide that can make things difficult for Cleveland. The Cavaliers cannot take Toronto lightly, but there are definitely big ways they can defeat them.

Simply put, the Cavs are the better team. But you can argue the Cavaliers were the better team and still lost last year too early in the postseason. So being the better team doesn't always lead to success.

Here are the three most important keys to the Cavaliers taking care of business in Round 1.

Do not make a habit of turning the ball over

Okay, so this may seem obvious, but Toronto's biggest strategy is creating more possessions. The Raptors led the league as a team in fast-break points this season at 18.9 points per game.

The Raptors will try their best to speed the game up on Cleveland and make things as difficult as possible for Cleveland.

Crash the glass

Piggybacking off of my last point, one thing the Cavs must do is take full advantage of second chance opportunities.

Cleveland was 17th in transition defense this season, so if Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley can keep the ball with the Cavs' offense, then this will be a long series for Toronto.

Take full advantage of Immanuel Quickley's injury

Feb 28, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Toronto Raptors guard Immanuel Quickley (5) drives to the basket as Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

it was reported yesterday that the Raptors' guard is battling a hamstring issue. While the Raptors do have a week off to get ready for the Cavs, and have Quickley getting treatment, with this injury issue and also reportedly battling plantar fasciitis, Donovan Mitchell and James Harden should take full advantage.

Also of note, when the Raptors faced top-10 offenses this season without Quickley on the floor, they were outscored by 171 points. So if Quickley is not able to take the floor in this series, the Cavaliers will have even more of an advantage.

If the Cavaliers can do these things, then this series will be a stepping stone as they head to the conference semi-finals. The second round has been their Achilles heel the last two seasons.

We all know what the goal is for the Cavaliers this postseason and this is their chance to achieve just that.