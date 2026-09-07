Ranking Every Cleveland Cavaliers Contract From Best To Worst

Koby Altman’s team is one of only three teams in the NBA who are paying five players at least $20 million (New York, Denver). But they are the only team with seven minimum salaries (between $1.4 million and $2.5 million).

Here are my rankings of every standard contract on the Cavs roster. Personally, I don’t think Cleveland has any bad contracts (as of September 2026), but there’s no question that they do have some risky deals, which could cost them down the road. I based these off the contract’s current value and how it may be valued for the future. I also looked at other players around the league and compared their contracts to Cleveland’s.

1-5 (Great Value Contracts)

May 25, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen (31) moves the ball while defended by New York Knicks forward OG Anunoby (8) in the third quarter during game four of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

1. Jarrett Allen

Contract: 3 years, $90.7 million remaining

Last season: 27.1 MIN, 15.4 PTS, 8.5 REB, 64% FG, 71% FT

Similar contracts: Jalen Johnson, Jaden McDaniels, Trey Murphy III, Walker Kessler

The longest tenured Cav is still only 27 years old, entering his 7th season in Cleveland. Allen averaged 19.7 points and 10.0 rebounds on 71% shooting after Feb. 1. After several playoffs where Allen was regarded as a soft player who couldn’t handle the bright lights, he put together a very solid 2026 playoff run, which included two dominant Game 7 performances against Toronto and Detroit.

I believe that if the Cavs had to pivot from this current roster, Allen would have the most valued contract around the league, due to his age, $30 million salary, consistent offensive production, elite rim protection and the ability to play with other great players. Besides Hawks All-NBA forward Jalen Johnson, I believe Allen is on the same tier as McDaniels, Murphy III and Kessler, so his contract is right around market value.

2. Jaylon Tyson

Jan 26, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jaylon Tyson (20) brings the ball up court in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: 2 years, $9.3 million remaining

Last season: 26.9 MIN, 13.2 PPG, 5.1 REB, 49% FG, 45% 3P

Tyson had a major sophomore jump, becoming a very important member of Kenny Atkinson’s rotation throughout the regular season. Although the production tailed off after the James Harden trade, the 6’6 forward showed versatility offensively that should have Cavs fans excited for the future.

I think Tyson may be the biggest beneficiary of having a full offseason and training camp with Harden, because his role should be a lot more consistent this season. With all of Cleveland’s injuries to start the year, Tyson had to become a starter and offensive focus at times. Then he would come off the bench, play more limited minutes and not be in rhythm. Still on his rookie contract, the 23-year-old should be in for an exciting third season in Cleveland.

3. Sam Merrill

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) reacts after making a three point basket against the New York Knicks during the third quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals during the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: 3 years, $29.5 million remaining

Last season: 26.5 MIN, 12.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 46% FG, 42% 3P

Similar contracts: Isaiah Joe, A.J. Green, Sam Hauser

The 30-year-old sharpshooter put together his best season last year, after signing his new contract with the Cavaliers. Merrill has been one of the best player development stories for Cleveland throughout this era. He refined his perimeter shooting, while also becoming more of a pick-and-roll threat and reliable defender. Finding someone that can do those things on a salary below $10 million is huge.

In the 2025 offseason, Cleveland was ridiculed at times for giving Merrill this contract over Ty Jerome. But Merrill proved the Cavaliers right for his ability to fit with Donovan Mitchell in the backcourt at times. Similarly to Jarrett Allen, Merrill had two big Game 7s, more notably the 23 point performance at Detroit in the second round.

4. Evan Mobley

May 15, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (4) is introduced before game six between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Detroit Pistons of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: 4 years, $222.7 million remaining

Last season: 31.9 MIN, 18.2 PTS, 9.0 REB, 3.6 AST, 1.7 BLK, 55% FG

Similar contracts: Cade Cunningham, Jamal Murray, Trae Young, De’Aaron Fox

This may seem a bit high, and admittedly, this was the toughest deal for me to rank on Cleveland’s roster. Mobley is coming off an underwhelming season where he didn’t take the superstar leap that everyone around the organization hoped for. But at the same time, he posted identical numbers to his All-NBA campaign in 2024-25, was arguably the Cavs most consistent player in their Conference Finals run and was reportedly in trade talks for superstar forwards Giannis Antetokounmpo and Jaylen Brown.

At 25 years old, the 2025 Defensive Player of the Year could still grow from here. At the very least, he is still an excellent rim protector who has offensive versatility as a scorer and distributor. Having a player like that under contract for the next four years is a huge positive for Cleveland, and the rest of the league clearly values Mobley as a game changer.

5. Peyton Watson

Mar 27, 2026; Denver, Colorado, USA; Denver Nuggets guard Peyton Watson (8) after making a basket during the second half against the Utah Jazz at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: 4 years, $88 million remaining

Last season: 29.6 MIN, 14.6 PTS, 4.9 REB, 49% FG, 41% 3P w/ Denver

Similar contracts: Dillon Brooks, Norman Powell, Josh Hart, Shaedon Sharpe, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso

The newest Cavalier is under a terrific contract, in theory. But the Cavs gave him this deal based off of one month. Watson was able to showcase his full arsenal in January when Denver was missing Nikola Jokic, averaging 22.5 points and 5.6 rebounds on 50% shooting from the field and 46% from three. Then unfortunately, he suffered a hamstring injury and basically sat out the rest of the year.

Watson fits perfectly with Cleveland’s starting lineup and fills in a lot of their holes. But when you look at Watson’s peers, along with the four players above Watson (besides Tyson), every other player is more established and has consistently shown what they can do. We’ll find out very quickly if Watson becomes on the same tier of Brooks, Hart, or even a Jaden McDaniels type of player. But he could also just be a slightly better version of Dean Wade. Only time will tell, but the fit does seem fantastic, and if Watson does live up to the contract, it will rise on this list heading into next year.

6-11 (Rookie Contracts/Veteran Minimums)

May 19, 2026; New York, New York, USA; The Cleveland Cavaliers bench reacts to a three point basket by forward Dean Wade (not pictured) against the New York Knicks during the fourth quarter of game one of the eastern conference finals for the 2026 NBA playoffs at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

6. Meleek Thomas

Contract: 4 years, $9.2 million remaining (rookie)

7. Tyrese Proctor

Contract: 3 years, $7.2 million remaining

Last season: 10.9 MIN, 5.4 PTS, 1.5 AST, 41% FG, 35% 3P

8. Khalifa Diop

Contract: 4 years, $9.2 million remaining (rookie)

9. Craig Porter Jr.

Contract: 1 year, $2.4 million remaining

Last season: 17.9 MIN, 4.5 PTS, 3.4 REB, 3.2 AST, 45% FG

10. Nae’qwan Tomlin

Contract: 1 year, $2.4 million remaining

Last season: 15.7 MIN, 5.8 PTS, 2.9 REB, 48% FG

11/12. Mario Hezonja/Thomas Bryant

Contract: 1 year, $2.5 million remaining (for both)

Bryant last season: 12.2 MIN, 6.2 PTS, 3.4 REB, 51% FG, 36% 3P

13 and 14 - They Make Sense Now, But Could Get Scary

May 3, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) reacts after a play against the Toronto Raptors during the second half of game seven in the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. James Harden

Contract: 3 years, $97 million remaining (reportedly)

Last season: 34.8 MIN, 23.6 PTS, 4.8 REB, 8.0 AST, 38% 3P

Similar contracts: Derrick White, Jalen Suggs, Immanuel Quickley

Right now, I believe that Harden’s contract is right where it should be. Even though he is 37 years old, there were several instances where he saved Cleveland’s season, especially in the Detroit series. Harden is a polarizing player, because of the turnover problems and inconsistencies with his aggression and efficiency. But the Cavs need his experience, playmaking, and shot-making to continue competing in the East.

Even knowing all of that, Harden having a $34.7 million player option when he is 40 years old is not ideal. But as of now, his deal is a bargain compared to other players making similar salaries, which also includes Jarrett Allen and that tier of players. If he can continue playing at a fringe All-Star level as a supporter to Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley, the contract is worth it.

14. Donovan Mitchell

May 17, 2026; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) reacts during the second half against the Detroit Pistons during game seven of the second round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Little Caesars Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Contract: 5 years, $323 million remaining

Last season: 33.5 MIN, 27.9 PTS, 4.5 REB, 5.7 AST, 48% FG

Similar contracts: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Devin Booker

It doesn’t feel right to me, putting Donovan Mitchell’s newest extension last on this list. He’s my favorite player on the Cavs, and the perfect leader for this group, in my opinion. But when comparing it to his peers around the league, I don’t think it’s the best deal for Cleveland. Those other players have had more playoff success in their careers than Mitchell.

I believe that Mitchell is the second greatest player in Cavs history, behind obviously LeBron James. He has been the number one reason that Cleveland has been relevant without James on their team in the 2020s. Mitchell still has to make another jump to become a for sure superstar in order for this contract to be worth it. Because if not, it will hinder the Cavaliers from being able to make future transactions.

Again, this is not a shot at Mitchell or disrespecting his impact on the organization or the city of Cleveland. But making the same salary as two-time reigning MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? The same deal as the two leaders of the successful Boston Celtics? Cleveland would’ve been in a much better spot, if Mitchell took a pay-cut like Knicks star Jalen Brunson or Spurs star Victor Wembanyama. But obviously, they felt they needed to reward the 30-year-old All-Star. Now the Cavaliers continue to hope that Mitchell can lead them to the promised land, to make this $323 million worth it.

Final Thoughts

My biggest takeaway was that the Cavs aren’t in a horrible spot with any of these contracts right now. But we’ll have to wait and see if Cleveland’s backcourt can deliver when it matters most, to make their hefty deals work out.