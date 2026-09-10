Cleveland Cavaliers Preseason Storylines To Watch

As September continues to move right along, the date for NBA teams to report to their training camps draws even closer. The league is starting to release their preseason TV schedule so the fans can start to plan what networks to have ready for the contests.

It appears to be great news for the Cavs. They will play two games on ESPN’s family of networks in the preseason, allowing a national look at the squad hoping for redemption after last year’s ECF meltdown.

Here are a few storylines worth monitoring for the team in their exhibition tuneups.

Meleek Thomas’ First Opportunity

Taken early in the second round, Meleek Thomas wasted no time endearing himself to Cleveland. He was the only non-first-round pick to make the All-Summer-League First Team. The way he was scoring the ball was unlike any other player who took the floor in Vegas.

Considered the #2 guard at Arkansas last year next to Darius Acuff Jr., he will have the chance to really shine for the Cavs. The scoring ability he brings may get him on the floor sooner than later, and the preseason should yield a golden opportunity for him to put up numbers and showcase his talents against some better competition.

Early Looks at Diop and Udeh

The preseason is perfect for two-way players to show what they bring to the table. Signing a two-way deal over the summer, Ernest Udeh. Jr looked promising as a rim protector in Vegas. He showcased that ability at the University of Miami all of last season, too.

As a potential lob threat and shot-blocker, Udeh will have the chance to turn some heads. And new Cavs signee Khalifa Diop will finally appear outside of the Summer League. Drafted in the second round back in 2022, he signed a contract in early September.

Diop is somebody that also serves as a rim protector and lob threat, similar to Udeh. It’s unclear how big of a role he will play in year one, but the preseason contests will enable the outside world to find out what his importance to Cleveland will truly be this upcoming campaign.

Building Chemistry with Peyton Watson

Peyton Watson’s preseason reps will be vital to the Cavs success. Acclimating to a new team is never easy, and this is his first opportunity to share the floor with the star-studded starting five. Learning how to catch passes from Donovan Mitchell and James Harden and where to be on the wing will be significant.

The athleticism that Watson brings to the table is going to improve Cleveland’s defense tremendously. The lack of size and skill at the SF spot is finally no longer a problem. After missing a good chunk of the latter part of the season and then postseason, it will also be nice for the Cavs to see how his ankle responds in game action.

As he begins the first of a four-year, $88 million deal, Watson remains one of the major keys to unlocking the Cavs hidden potential.