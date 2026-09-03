Cleveland Cavaliers To Hold Training Camp Overseas To Start 2026-27 Season

Fresh after announcing that they were finally bringing over 2022 NBA Draft selection, Khalifa Diop, the Cleveland Cavaliers dropped an important update about their upcoming training camp, announcing that they would be hitting the road.

The wine and golders will be workshopping things all the way in Fuengirola, Malaga, on Spains's Costa Del Sol. The venue? That would be none other than The Embassy in Andalusia. A high-performance basketball training center that was built and designed with the express intent of providing pro-athletes with an environment focused on performance, preparation, recovery, and privacy.

Wanna know the cool part? Of course you do. The facility was actually designed by former Cleveland Cavalier and spanish national team player José Calderón along with another Spanish National teammate Berni Rodríguez.

The facility features over 1500 square meters of pro hoops infrastructure, with a massive amount of in-house amenities, including that of two FIBA/NBA-standard basketball courts, a high-performance gym, physiotherapy areas, rehabilitation, and recovery resources, and audiovisual technology to support scouting and tactical preparation.

Cleveland's President of Basketball Operations, Koby Altman was quoted with the following in regard to the facility:

Training camp is where the foundation for a season is built, and The Embassy provides our players, coaches and staff with an exceptional environment to begin that work. The facility has established itself as a destination for elite basketball talent and performance, and having José Calderón, who has been instrumental in its development, as part of our organization makes this an especially unique opportunity for our team.

Combined with the resources and expertise surrounding Cleveland Clinic’s growing presence in athlete performance and innovation, we’re excited to bring our group together in a setting designed to help us prepare, connect and build the habits and chemistry that will carry us into the season ahead. It’s also an exciting opportunity to experience the culture and passion for basketball in Spain. Koby Altman

Cleveland's training camp will be held from September 30th through October 5th, immediately following their annual Media Day event on Monday, September 28th, at Rocket Arena in Cleveland. Now the actual daily camp schedule along with media availability sessions are TBD. Those details will likely be announced closer to the start of camp.

One thing is for certain, the team will finally get a close look at the new additions, including that of Peyton Watson, the team's prized acquisition of the off-season. I expect a lot of evaluation to take place during that stretch. Roles could ironed out, playbooks will be learned, conditioning will be at the forefront.

Time to get to work.