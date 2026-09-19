Cleveland Is Betting Big on a Cavaliers Star Ready for a Breakout

Cleveland had the opportunity this offseason to trade away Evan Mobley. He was in multiple trade rumors for some major stars who were aging but still looking for a championship.

After the trade for James Harden where Cleveland made a move for a player 10 years older than Garland, some teams thought Cleveland might do the same for Mobley, who could be a potential franchise player.

Now, the Cavs are putting all of their eggs into the basket of Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell leading this team, and Evan Mobley can’t let them down.

They are betting big on Mobley having a breakout season this year. He is due for it to finally happen. Mobley’s development going into this season is the key to the team's success.

On draft night when he was selected by the Cavs with that fourth pick, he was being compared to Anthony Davis as the ceiling for Mobley. So far, he has been healthier than Davis, but has had some injury issues that would compare.

Even his floor was listed at Chris Bosh or Bam Adebayo, who scored 83 points in a game. His defense so far has matched up with Bam and Gasol, but his offense has not peaked to that Anthony Davis level that it was being compared to.

Davis vs. Mobley Going Into Year 6

One of their biggest comparisons is that, similar to Davis has had injury troubles. Davis has played just one more game than Mobley five years in.

Going into year six Davis was a top five in MVP voting in year three and a four time All-Star averaging 22.4 in his first five seasons. Mobley was a DPOY, but only once an All-Star averaging 16.7 points.

He had a better rookie season than Davis, but year 6 was Davis’ big jump. He played 75 games, averaged 28.1 and nearly three blocks, was top three in MVP and DPOY voting. He also had the best shooting season of his career.

This could be Mobley’s season similar to Davis where he jumps off, but unlike Davis, would have other All-Stars beside him to help win.

Why Still Bet On Mobley?

The biggest reason to still believe in that Mobley jump I think has something to do with James Harden and how he can open Mobley up for more scoring opportunities through pick and rolls if he improves his three point shooting.

Harden is known to really bring a lot out of his big men because he loves the pick and roll to draw out bigger defenders. Now, later in his career he evolved from a primary scorer to a primary passer which can benefit Mobley to give him more chances to score and when he does, the Cavs are winning.

An advantage Mobley has as well over other bigs in the East this season is chemistry, a lot of the new bigs in the East are on new teams and he has something built that they do