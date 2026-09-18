The Cavs’ Most Important Player in 2026-27 Might Not Be Donovan Mitchell

The Cleveland Cavaliers expectations for 2026-27 are quite high. Coming off a trip to the ECF a year ago, they proved by being the runner-up in the East that they are a force to be reckoned with. While other teams around them made some huge deals and moves, Cleveland followed suit with a few of their own.

Though, considering the team’s most important player, it’s not anybody new. And believe it or not, it is not actually Donovan Mitchell. He lights the fire here and he is the closer, but he is not the most important.

We’re talking about #4. The one from USC. Evan Mobley, ladies and gentlemen.

The Ultimate Defensive Game-Changer

Jarrett Allen is the one holding it down for the Cavs defense at the start of games. But nobody is wreaking more havoc than Evan Mobley. His DPOY award from 2024-25 proved just how valuable he could be in his fourth NBA season. Whether as a rim protector down low or a perimeter defender, he can guard anywhere.

There is not a position that the big man struggles to guard, and his versatility on that end enables him to be the ultimate swiss army knife. Switching from Allen to Mobley at the center spot also makes the entire defense a bit more switchable, and slightly harder to get mismatches.

Any highlight reel of Mobley will show what he is capable of. But consider watching an entire quarter of a game, and just focusing on #4. The way he gets to the spots, limits what his matchups are able to do. The long arms getting into the passing lanes and coming up with steals.

He may not have been All-NBA defense in 2025-26, but expect Mobley to find his way back there next season. He wreaks so much havoc, and now having Peyton Watson next to him, he’ll be able to take a few more gambles.

Cavs Win When Mobley Scores

On the days where Evan Mobley is knocking down his threes, the Cavs are much harder to beat. Getting points from their big man on the perimeter allows a little bit of a cushion that opposing teams still aren’t expecting.

More notable is this stat from his five-year career. Mobley has scored 20+ points in 103 games during his time in Cleveland. The team has gone 72-31 in those contests, defeating some of the league’s top teams.

Taking it one step further, the Cavs have gone 6-3 when Mobley has scored 30 or more points. It would be great to see a little more consistent aggression this year to allow for more games in the 30-club. An aggressive version is exactly what the organization needs.

His stats have been solid over the course of his career. But a full year of averaging 20 points hasn’t happened yet. That should be the main goal, with perhaps 5+ threes a night, ideally at a 34% clip or better.