Cleveland’s Biggest Championship Question Starts With This One Player

After an appearance in the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Cleveland Cavaliers are aiming to go one step further, with plenty of belief that they can do it.

However, the start hasn't been what they expected, with questions about the team and one player in particular.

James Harden vs. Charlotte Hornets 11/9/2026



11 PTS | 3-9 FG | L 112-124 pic.twitter.com/LtJvhvIlGo — NBA Shooting Audit (@NBAShotAudit) November 11, 2026

Following a 5–6 start and a 124–112 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, analysts and fans have questioned whether James Harden can still perform and propel the Cavs to potential glory.

And the stats don’t lie either.

Harden is fading away, and only he can get it back to where it needs to be

Harden is in a slump, and it’s reflected in the Cavs’ record. Sure, he’s not the sole reason why Cleveland has endured a slow start, but the 37-year-old’s form is alarming.

Through the first 11 games, Harden is averaging 15.3 points per game, his lowest total since his second season in the league, 5.7 assists, his lowest average in 13 years, and a career-low 36.4% from the field.

Harden is also shooting 35.5% from three-point range, a huge drop from his 43.5% last season.

Numbers that he can build on. But it’s a minor concern for the Cavs at the moment. Why is it only minor? It’s the early stages of the season. A player with Harden's talent and ability will certainly push and look to perform better.

Backcourt fit along with the old question of defense

The Harden-Donovan Mitchell partnership has struggled to deliver elite offensive production early in the season.

With both stars on the court, Cleveland’s offensive rating has remained in the league’s bottom third, highlighting their inability to generate pressure, create scoring opportunities and meet expectations against opposing defenses.

To add, Harden has come under intense scrutiny for his lack of defensive intensity, with a viral sequence against Charlotte highlighting his failure to close out on a perimeter shooter or box out for a rebound.

Pairing two undersized, offence-oriented guards adds a burden to frontcourt defenders Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, who are left to compensate for their defensive shortcomings.

Despite his slow start, Harden has historically taken the opening weeks of a season to reach peak game shape. He is a player who traditionally peaks towards the second half of the season.

Ultimately, Cleveland will need him to rediscover his scoring touch and playmaking rhythm if the Cavaliers are to remain genuine contenders in the Eastern Conference.