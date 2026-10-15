Cleveland Support Continues As Cavs Superstar Set To Throw Out First Pitch In ALCS

The support Cleveland sports teams have for one another has been on display all summer and fall long. And it’s very clearly still going strong during the Guardians postseason run.

Cavs superstar Donovan Mitchell, who has been attending sporting events all around the city, including baseball games at Progressive Field, is set to throw out the first pitch today.

Game 3 of the ALCS did get pushed up five hours, but seeing Mitchell tossing the pitch out is certainly another sign of that togetherness between the franchises in Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell, Cavs Continues To Show Love

Donovan Mitchell has been posting up at sporting events in Cleveland since he arrived. He took James Harden, Jaylon Tyson, and Tyrese Proctor to football games in September. Showing up for the Guardians games has been nothing new. He was there with five teammates for the critical Game 5 victory over the White Sox on Saturday.

The fact that we are not only seven days away from the Cavs opener, and they’re still making this time, really says all that needs to be said. This is a city where everybody is going to root for everybody. James Harden was shouting out Deshaun Watson at a Browns game a few weeks ago, too. The Guards made their way to postseason contests over at Rocket Arena back in April and May as well.

Cleveland has always been a sensational sports city, and the players showing up at the different arenas nicely encapsulates that. The support given can sometimes help the teams power through and keep things rolling.

Team Chemistry Continues To Grow

It’s a topic that has been written about all summer, but its importance cannot be overstated. The Cavs have been attending “non-work” events all offseason long. From Donovan Mitchell and Craig Porter Jr.’s weddings, to the US Open. Of course, they held their training camp in Spain this year, so a bit of travel and team bonding was part of things.

They are going to gel better on the court because of how much time they’ve been spending. This was always true of the Spurs teams of yore, when Gregg Popovich had his players in book clubs, attending concerts together, and so many other things. Guys from all walks of life, sharing the floor and their time away as well.

Mitchell is not the first Cavs player to throw the first pitch out at a Guardians game. There were players from that squad and the Browns who pulled the sword during the Cavs playoff run, including World Series hero Rajai Davis, and rookie WR KC Concepcion.

It’s been great to see, and as the opener draws nearer, the local support and team chemistry will continue to power the squads.