Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down 0 and 00 in Cavaliers History

Today is the day the Cleveland Cavaliers play basketball once again and to wrap up my countdown of jersey numbers, today is the history of 0 and 00. Which brings us back to 1991.

Milos Babic-00: 1991

Babic played 12 whole NBA games before his time in Cleveland came to an end. There is not much else known about him besides those 12 games. He averaged 1.6 points per game.

Benoit Benjamin-00: 2000

After a long NBA career, Benjamin came to Cleveland in his very last year and played in 3 games. He was a giant in basketball in the 80s and 90s, he is one of the top shot blockers in NBA history, just not with the Cavs.

He recorded 1,581 blocks in his career which lands him in the top 40 all-time.

Lari Ketner-0: 2000

In the same season as Benjamin, the Cavs also had a number 0 in Ketner. He played more games than Benoit, but not by much. After 16 games with the Cavs and a 1.6 point average it was a flash of basketball for Ketner.

His career was cut short after he was involved in a shooting incident in 2005 that forced him to retire from basketball.

Jeff McInnis-0: 2004-2005

The first multi season player, McInnis was one of the first impact players on this list of 0’s. McInnis was LeBron’s playmaker. When he was brought into the Cavs team, it was going into LeBron’s rookie season and they needed guys to make plays for him and Jeff did that.

In his 107 Cavs games, McInnis averaged 12.5 points and 6 assists.

C.J. Miles-0: 2013-2014

3J Miles as he was nicknamed by Cavs fans, was an elite shooter in that time of no LeBron and provided entertainment for fans in that bad period of basketball. Miles was a career 38.8% three point shooter for the franchise and hit 195 threes.

He also holds the Cavs record for threes in a game with 10 that he hit on January 7th, 2014.

Kevin Love-0: 2015-2023

One of maybe the greatest Cavs of all-time, not just because of his role on the court, but his importance off the court. He played in 489 games for the franchise and was a vital member of the 2016 NBA Championship Cavaliers.

His number is going to be hung up in the rafters one day. Love is 18 years into his NBA career and is not currently on a team. He has spoken a lot about his battle with mental health and has played a role in helping athletes who struggle while in their playing career and high schoolers.

In his 9 years with the Cavs, Love was a 2-time All-Star, NBA Champion and averaged 16 points along with 9 rebounds and carries multiple team records.

34 points in a quarter is the most in franchise history. 2nd in total three pointers made with 1,096. He also sits top 10 in points scored and 6th in total rebounds.