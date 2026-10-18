Counting Down the Cavs: Breaking Down the History of Number 4 in Cleveland

The first player to wear number 4 for the Cleveland Cavaliers was actually Campy Russell. After his initial career with the Cavs, he retired after 3 games with the team in the number 4 in 1985.

Following his retirement, the number 4 was handed to a phenomenal rookie in 1987.

Ron Harper - 1987-1990

A 5-time NBA Champion, but before that he spent his rookie years in Cleveland setting records. Harper played his first 3 seasons with the Cavs and was an electrifying rookie who was a well above average scorer for his age.

In his rookie season he averaged 23 points a game and set multiple rookie records like steals in a game with 10 and has the most points in a rookie season in franchise history, more than even LeBron James.

Shawn Kemp - 1998-2000

He arrived in Cleveland via trade after a long career in Seattle. Changing from a faster pace Sonics offense, he came to the team and played slower basketball and was a primary option on the team next to Big Z.

In his first season after signing a historic 7-year $107 contract, he was an All-Star and led the team to the playoffs.

His high flying ability dwindled in the lockout season of 1999 before he was traded to Portland and then was considered one of the biggest what-ifs in the team’s history.

Antawn Jamison - 2010-2012

What was meant to be the final piece in a LeBron James and Cavaliers championship became a story of bad timing as James would leave for Miami shortly after his arrival. Jamison was a great scorer who would average 18 points a game while on the team.

Cleveland traded away fan favorite Zydrunas Ilgauskas to bring him in to help, but after LeBron left he developed into a leader on a poorly performing Cavs team that ended up with Kyrie Irving.

Iman Shumpert - 2015-2018

An electric performer, Shump arrived alongside JR Smith from the Knicks and brought a different kind of energy into the Cavs team that won a championship.

He was considered a 3 and D savior for the team as they would regularly outscore their opponents by 10 points a game on average when he was on the court. Ty Lue considered him his premier defensive stopper and put him on the heavier assignments against All-Stars and All-NBA players.

Evan Mobley - Current

The current number 4. Evan Mobley has had a consistent career in Cleveland that everybody is just waiting for a jump in his career production. A Defensive Player of the Year winner and defensive anchor of the team is stuck at averaging 18 and 9 over the last two seasons.

This year the Cavs elected not to trade Mobley despite being offered All-NBA and MVP talent to bank on a breakout year with the team. Coach Kenny Atkinson is looking to use him in a different way this season hoping to make him like a former MVP and NBA Champion.