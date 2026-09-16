Jarrett Allen Teases New Skill In Latest Instagram Post

The latest NBA trend, starting over a decade ago, has been for the big man to space the floor. Centers like Steven Adams and Andre Drummond were seen practicing their three-point shot. Brook Lopez of course took it a big step further than most and went from the mid-range, to a full-blown 3PT specialist.

Marc Gasol’s rise was similar to Lopez, but with far fewer attempts. Now in Cleveland, Jarrett Allen has not been somebody to regularly pull up from deep. He’s been able to knock some down, but with no regularity, and on very limited attempts.

Allen teased a post of him shooting jump shots the other day. Is this significant? Let’s discuss.

What Jarrett Allen Jumper Adds to Offense

Whenever Jarrett Allen has actually knocked the threes down during his Cavs tenure, he has set the crowd ablaze. His high efficiency inside game doesn’t leave much to be desired, as the points per possession when they go through Allen remain steady.

The thing is though, if he could also space the floor out, it would open up so much for the team’s offense. And, it may enable him to log minutes with Evan Mobley in late-game situations a bit more often.

The first slide in his latest Instagram carousel showed Allen shooting threes. It was put up to show what he has been working on, and that was the first thing. Whether a coincidence or not, it definitely got everybody talking about the perhaps new skill.

Imagine the 7-footer on the perimeter shooting threes, Donovan Mitchell or James Harden go up for their signature floater(s). Wide open. And a confident stroke could give this team the ability to consistently run five-out sets right from the get-go.

Jarrett Allen’s 3PT Career

As mentioned above, Jarrett Allen has never been someone to frequent the long ball. He has taken more than some of the other bigs in the league, but that says very little. For his entire career, he is 20-126 from 3PT range, going just 9-60 since arriving in Cleveland.

The biggest of the nine makes was the bank shot against Toronto a few years ago. The team was in a bit of a pinch, and his clutch bucket helped do wonders for the team in the situation. This past year overall, Allen went just 1-10 from beyond the arc.

It’s also worth noting that The Fro has never attempted a triple in postseason play. Not that it’s any bit of a surprise, but seeing Andre Drummond swing games in 2025-26 with his corner triple, it would be nice to see Allen be able to take and make a few. Just a few.

We’ll see if Allen’s work from downtown this offseason leads to any further attempts. If it doesn’t, he can still own the paint and that’s enough. But if not, well, get ready for Sean Peebles lighting up the crowd with 3PT calls from The Fro.

And, the Cavs offense could take a further step forward, too. Time will tell. Let’s wait and see.