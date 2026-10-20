Does Craig Porter Jr. Have a Future With Cavs Beyond This Season?

Through his first three seasons in Cleveland, Craig Porter Jr. has failed to carve out a consistent role. Whether it’s been the team adding more depth at the deadline or the mainstays being healthy, he’s gone in and out of the rotation.

Porter Jr. was getting regular looks a season ago before James Harden and Dennis Schröder were brought in during February traded to add more to the team’s ailing and struggling guard rotation. Prior to that, it had been the Wichita State product eating all of Lonzo Ball’s minutes.

As he comes into year four, with a contract guarantee date set for January, the question isn’t about what he can do. It’s about whether or not he has a long-term future here. Let’s assess.

Cheaper Options Around

Craig Porter Jr. isn’t making a ton of money in the season ahead. His contract is paying him just $2.4 million. As it stands now though, the team can’t spend any more money without going into the aprons, which has been an ongoing discussion and why he has been in potential trade rumors.

Rookie second-round pick Meleek Thomas will make less than that for each of the next two years. Khalifa Diop, who is on a four-year deal with only 2026-27 currently guaranteed, is making less. And Tyrese Proctor, a 2025 2nd-round pick, will make less than that this year too. The thing is, the two guards mentioned here are both under cheap deals for the next few seasons.

As it relates to cap and money, having younger, cheaper options usually ends up getting certain players looks, and others kicked to the curb. It’s not a question of talent, but of trying to figure out talent on the margins.

Can His Point Guard Play Get Him On The Floor Consistently?

If Craig Porter Jr. does ultimately win the backup PG job in Cleveland and play every night, he may well be able to stick. He wouldn’t be asking for a giant contract in the offseason, pending that his deal fully guarantees in January with him still around.

Porter has looked good in the minutes he’s played for three consecutive seasons. The problem is just that he hasn’t been an 82-game type of player. He’s stayed healthy primarily, but hasn’t been a regular guy on the floor. The 64 games in 2025-26 were a career-high, along with the 17.9 minutes per game.

He remains a fantastic facilitator, but only when he’s playing on the ball. Oftentimes, with both James Harden and Donovan Mitchell here, there will usually be one of them on the floor. When that is the case, Porter could be more of an SG, limiting some of his playmaking opportunities.

Per 36 minutes last year, he averaged 6.4 assists. He’s capable, if he can get the chances.

The Verdict Is…

Expect Craig Porter Jr. to finish this year with the Cavs. If they feel confident in Meleek Thomas and/or Tyrese Proctor’s ability to thoroughly run point and play-make, then he’ll probably be elsewhere to open 2027-28.

It’s been a good run for #9 with Cleveland, but the younger, cheaper options may present more upside here.