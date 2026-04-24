Donovan Mitchell Said Something Interesting After Cleveland Cavaliers Game 3 Loss

It was a fourth-quarter ambush that might change the outlook of the series between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Toronto Raptors.

With Game 3 nicely poised and the Cavs only down 83-81 going into the fourth quarter, they just needed a strong fourth quarter to go up 3-0 and put the Raptors on the brink of elimination.

Engaging desperation mode, the Raptors kicked into another gear and overwhelmed the Cavaliers, pouring in 43 points. Jamison Battle’s three-pointers kept landing like daggers, shutting down any hopes of a Cleveland comeback, as they mustered just 23 points and dropped the third chapter 126-104.

For Cleveland, it ended a 12-game winning streak over Toronto in the playoffs and makes Game 4 on Sunday afternoon a must-win.

What went wrong?

At the end of the day, the Cavs understand they were simply outmatched by a team that played with greater “force” - something Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Kenny Atkinson all acknowledged.

Donovan on the Raptors defensive coverages:



"I just don't think our force. We weren't forceful enough with it. ... Our force of coming off of it was really the issue." pic.twitter.com/TtKelxrVAt — RealCavsFans.com (@realcavsfans) April 24, 2026

“I just don’t think our force. We weren’t forceful enough with it. … Our force of coming off of it was really the issue,” Mitchell said.

“Just our force. We gotta meet them early, not let them get into our paint as easy,” Mobley said.

“They switched up some of their offense, some of their plays on how they were attacking. I think we just gotta be more active, more detail-oriented.”

Their defense around the perimeter will be a focus for what will be a critical Game 4, as the Cavs let the Raptors go 8-for-9 in the fourth quarter, with Battle going a flawless 4-for-4.

James Harden scored 18 points while Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Max Strus all had 15 to support. Despite his tally, though, Harden had to work hard all night long, as he shot just 5-for-13 and went 3-for-10 from three-point range.

“They did a heck of a job,” Cavs coach Kenny Atkinson said of Toronto's defense on Harden. “They made him work.”

Mitchell shot 7-for-16 and went 1-for-7 from distance, while Mobley shot 4-for-13 and missed all four of his 3-point attempts. For a team that boasts perhaps the most experience in the playoffs, that is unacceptable and for Cleveland, they need to bounce back.

“They imposed their will, though,” Atkinson said. “The force was just way on their side — the ability to be the more aggressive team.”

On Sunday, Cleveland will need to be the aggressors if they are to claim what would be a commanding 3-1 series lead, but for now, it’s game on.