In their first meeting of the season, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Indiana Pacers 128-119 in front of their home crowd to get back in the win column.

Despite a fourth-quarter surge from the Pacers, James Harden’s 51-point night was enough to hold off an Indiana comeback.

Here’s three main takeaways from Friday’s game:

Vintage James Harden

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard James Harden (1) goes to the basket Indiana Pacers forward Larry Nance Jr. (22) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s been a rough start to the season for Harden, who entered Friday’s game averaging 16.2 points per contest.

Against the Pacers, Harden looked like his 2018 self, leading all scorers with 51 points while adding six rebounds and six assists.

It was career night for the 18-year veteran, walking away with his highest-scoring game against the Pacers to date. He also passed Kobe Bryant for the third-most 50-point games in NBA history, earning his 26th in the win.

Harden put up 15 points in the first quarter alone. At the break, he posted his highest-scoring half as a Cavalier, tallying 24 points while shooting 57% from the field.

He hit seven three-point field goals on the night and was a perfect 14-for-14 at the free-throw line.

In a night when Donovan Mitchell shot below his points-per-game average, Harden did more than pick up the slack to get Cleveland back in the win column.

Big Third Quarter Paves the Way …

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Meleek Thomas (15) drives on Indiana Pacers guard Kelly Oubre Jr. (10) during the first half at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

After trading leads in the first half, Cleveland held a 62-61 advantage at the break.

The Cavs then went off for 43 points in the third quarter compared to Indiana’s 22, taking a 105-83 lead with a quarter left to play.

It was the third time this season Cleveland scored more than 40 points in a quarter. Its highest mark came on Oct. 31, when the Cavs put up 48 in the second quarter in a win over the Milwaukee Bucks.

Cleveland shot 62% from the field with eight threes from five different players in the frame.

…. But Not Without a Pacers Comeback

Nov 20, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) reacts after making a three-point basket during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Dermer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It was nearly reminiscent of Game 2 of the 2025 Eastern Conference Semifinals when the Pacers erased a 20-point deficit to beat the Cavs by one.

Cleveland led by 23 points with 7:39 remaining, but Indiana responded with a 21-4 run to make it just an eight-point game with two minutes to go.

Cleveland’s lack of scoring was largely due to a stall from Harden – he was 0-for-3 from the field in the fourth quarter with two minutes left in the game.

He also committed a flagrant I foul that sent Indiana to the line to help close the gap.

Harden’s heroics came back to life in the final few minutes, scoring seven of Cleveland’s final nine points.

It was yet another comeback almost allowed by the Cavaliers, but thanks to Harden’s final push, Cleveland defended its home court in the NBA Cup Group Play game.

The Cavaliers are back in action on Monday, Nov. 23, as they hit the road to face the Chicago Bulls and look for back-to-back wins.