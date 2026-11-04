Evan Mobley’s 3-point surge creates more room for Cavaliers’ offense

Evan Mobley’s early success from range is giving the Cavaliers more than one scoring option. It is creating opportunities to spread the floor around Jarrett Allen and open driving lanes for James Harden and Donovan Mitchell.

Through his first seven appearances, Mobley has made 16 of 30 attempts from distance, shooting 53.3%. That is his best percentage through the opening seven games of any season in his career.

The sample is small, but the potential effect on Cleveland’s offense is substantial. A defender who must account for Mobley outside has less freedom to help against Allen near the basket or step into the path of Cleveland’s guards.

Making it count

Mobley ranks in the 97th percentile in 3-point percentage and the 91st percentile on non-corner threes. All 16 of his makes have come on catch-and-shoot attempts, tying him with Naz Reid for the most among bigs.

His shot quality has been favorable. NBA tracking data classifies 29 of his 30 attempts as open or wide open.

Those opportunities reflect the choices opponents have made early in the season. Defenses have been willing to leave Mobley space while directing attention toward Cleveland’s other threats. He has repeatedly converted the shots available to him. The next question is how consistently opponents adjust.

Making open shots does not immediately guarantee tighter coverage on every possession. Defenders may continue prioritizing others until Mobley demonstrates that he can sustain his production over longer stretches.

His early accuracy, however, gives them a reason to reconsider that approach.

Evan Mobley - The Shooting Leap… pic.twitter.com/PN0ZpTag9V — Mack Perry (@DevaronPerry) October 29, 2026

More space around Allen

Allen could benefit from Mobley’s defender moving farther from the basket.

With Mobley stationed beyond the arc, Cleveland can leave Allen in the interior. That alignment can provide cleaner paths for his rolls, cuts and finishes.

The distinction matters when both bigs share the floor. If Mobley’s defender can remain near the paint, that player is available to disrupt a pass to Allen or help contest his shot. Respecting Mobley’s jumper makes that assistance more difficult.

It also creates a decision for the defense. Helping against Allen could leave Mobley available for a catch-and-shoot 3-pointer. Staying closer to Mobley could give Allen more room to finish against a single defender.

Cleveland still must deliver the pass and execute the action. Mobley’s shooting gives those possessions a better chance to develop without another big waiting near the rim.

Cleaner lanes for Harden and Mitchell

The same spacing can help Cleveland’s starting guards.

Harden and Mitchell regularly force defenders to react to their penetration. Their task becomes harder when a second interior defender can crowd the lane without giving up a shot the defense fears.

Mobley’s production offers a way to make that help more costly.

If his defender steps toward the ball, Harden or Mitchell can pass outside. If that defender stays attached to Mobley, the ball handler has more room to attack the basket or connect with Allen.

That is especially useful in pick-and-roll actions involving Allen. Mobley can take a defender away from the action while Cleveland’s guard reads the remaining coverage.

His shooting will not eliminate help defense. It can lengthen a defender’s recovery and make the timing of that help more demanding.

A broader role

The outside shot also gives Mobley more ways to approach a possession.

He can begin beyond the arc, receive a pass and shoot when the defense stays back. A more aggressive closeout can create an opportunity to drive, move the ball or attack a shifting defense.

Cleveland can also work inside-out, using Mobley near the basket or as a passer before moving him into space on the perimeter.

The value lies in retaining both options. His shooting is most useful when it complements his finishing, movement and passing, allowing him to respond to the coverage rather than settle into one location.

That flexibility could support five-out combinations with Mobley at center, provided the other four players offer enough perimeter threat. Such groups would give Cleveland another way to create driving space, though their effectiveness would also depend on defense and rebounding.

If he continues making enough shots to draw consistent attention, Allen could receive more space inside, Harden and Mitchell could face less crowded lanes.