Everything to Know About the Cavaliers Rematch with the Oklahoma City Thunder

Back-to-back games against the Oklahoma City Thunder, this time the team heads to OKC for the rematch after a disappointing loss.

On Monday, Cleveland played an all around game. Nobody particularly took over the game, the most points scored by a player was 17 by Donovan Mitchell and Meleek Thomas.

The approach tonight needs to be similar, but with some minor changes. Seeing Donovan Mitchell take over the game would be ideal for the Cavs, but if not him, the bigs getting more involved this time around could also swing it back into Cleveland’s favor.

So far this season the Cavaliers have regularly changed their approach to games when they do not need to. A win is needed tonight before they start their rematch with the 76ers.

Oklahoma City Thunder

Not much has changed for the Thunder since Monday. SGA just dropped 43 points on the Cavaliers while taking the most shots he ever has in his career.

From that game you learned that he can be slowed down and have to really work for his points, however he is an MVP and NBA Champion so he does not just play poorly.

Isaiah Hartenstein really made a big impact in the Thunder’s lineup as well. He had 14 of the team's 54 rebounds that night, collecting seven offensive rebounds.

Rebounding was one of the main talking points of the game. For how many players the Cavs were looking to crash the glass, every player was in the paint trying to get the board, yet on many occasions OKC got the ball back and scored.

The Thunder also had a poor shooting night on their terms. They finished the night 12-31 from three. Hoping for another game of poor shooting is not going to win the Cavs a game this time around, especially in front of their home fans.

Where to catch the Cavs at Thunder game?

Channel: DAZN

Time: 8:00 p.m.

Cavaliers at Thunder predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: OKC -3.5

O/U: 227.5

Best Bet: Evan Mobley 20+ Points +172

Cavaliers 112, Thunder 110: The Cavaliers need a big game from somebody. Ideally Mobley or Allen can play a better game than Monday.

They were not the best, but they also were not bad. Combined they went 11-21 from the field. If they both could take upwards of 30 shots combined, things might get easier and allow for more shooters to get open.

Donovan Mitchell underperformed offensviely, he had 11 assists, great, but do that while also taking 20+ shots and this is a different team that can win way more games.

Winning a game on the road should also be a big priority as they have struggled in every road game except for the Bucks.

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