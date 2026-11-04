10-Year Veteran Will Be Cavs Biggest X-Factor in Securing Win Against Thunder in Rematch

Wednesday night’s game for the Cavs is an important one. As they prepare to battle the Thunder again, they would certainly prefer not to get swept in the series. Two games in three days is all they have for the duration of 2026-27.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander swung the game when it was on the line, and despite only shooting 40% on over 35 attempts, he delivered when his team needed him most. And Cleveland is going to need their own superstar to remember what he’s capable of.

We’re talking about who you think. Donovan Mitchell, a Cavs win may rest squarely on your shoulders tonight. Let’s discuss.

Cavs Need Donovan Mitchell To Step Up

While he has not exactly been “bad”, Donovan Mitchell is off to the worst statistical start of his Cleveland tenure. 21.9 points per game is his lowest, and comes after he averaged 28 a contest a season ago. The turnovers, at 3.1 a night, are the most he has posted per night since his final season with the Jazz.

Donovan Mitchell with his SECOND three of the game 😤 pic.twitter.com/0BgWIumqH9 — Cavs Nation (@CavsNationCP) November 3, 2026

The field-goal percentage is down, and the shot selection has been its most questionable. Even in a game where he dropped 11 assists the other night, it still felt like Mitchell wasn’t picking his spots correctly. He has struggled to shoot the rock, going 6-17 from the floor (as seen below).

Donovan Mitchell tonight:



6/17 FGM

3 Turnovers

36 Minutes



Cavs lost to Shai and friends 😭 pic.twitter.com/VROrNRcgNx — NBA Tour Dates (@NBATourDates) November 3, 2026

The lack of driving to the basket of late is most apparent with Mitchell. He has been living on the perimeter, and while it’s nice to see him pull off some fancy moves out there, his signature step-through has to be tried more. He can’t be firing jump shots all night.

41.2% of Mitchell’s shots have been from 3PT, which isn’t too far off from a year ago, but considering that he’s taking five fewer per night, it’s not ideal. They need him to be aggressive and to be the top option as a scorer in this game. He has to go toe-to-toe with Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. His demeanor and aggression help to unlock everything else for the rest of the team.

Critical Game For Cleveland

It would not be ideal for the Cavs to lose twice to the Thunder. They have got to show some backbone, and amidst all of the similar emerging trends from years past coming back, it would be nice to stifle that. Kenny Atkinson has struggled to make the right adjustments, and it may be leading to even larger conversations that probably wouldn't be best not to happen.

They’re 4-3 in a crowded Eastern Conference. The Sixers and Knicks await for this weekend. A victory sure is needed right about now. Look for Donovan Mitchell to do what he can. They need the version of him they got against the Wolves. Peyton Watson and Jaylon Tyson remain out, so his supporting cast is going to look similar to the other day.

Mitchell was hyping up Meleek Thomas last week. Maybe he can be the running mate today.