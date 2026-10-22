Everything To Know About the Cavs Season Opener Against the 76ers

After waiting 150 days, the Cavaliers are back to playing basketball since they were swept in the Eastern Conference Finals by the New York Knicks. Cleveland had gone on a crazy playoff run with an unfortunate end, but this year, they look to win with team chemistry and fast offense.

As we approach game time, the Cavaliers are opening their season against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have already played their first game of the season as they beat the Knicks on their ring ceremony day.

Today however, Philly fans first look at their new team with LeBron James and Jaylen Brown.

The Cleveland Cavaliers are going into this season with major doubts from the media. After the end to last season and the early exit in 2025 after being the best team, many do not have trust or belief in this team.

Bench Rotation

In the preseason, it has looked like the Cavs have a much better bench rotation as a few guys were competing for minutes to start the season.

One of the biggest questions was the backup point guard spot which was being decided between Craig Porter Jr. Tyrese Proctor, and rookie Meleek Thomas.

Between the three of them, it looked as if Porter Jr. was likely getting those backup minutes after some really solid performances that made him seemingly the favorite.

Tyrese Proctor however, has the backing of the roster with Donovan Mitchell speaking highly of the second year guard.

Injury Updates

Nae’Qwon Tomlin is already confirmed to be out tonight and for the next 3-4 weeks with a back injury, but the Jarrett Allen injury is going to be a major story of the game if he is out for even multiple games.

This will also be the first time the Cavs face LeBron after he chose against returning to the team this offseason which provides some extra motivation tonight. Beating Philly tonight would be a great response to Bron’s decision.

Where to catch the Cavs at 76ers game?

Channel: ESPN

Time: 7:00 p.m. EST

Cavaliers at 76ers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: 76ers -3.5

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Under 236.5

Cavaliers 114, 76ers 108: The biggest decision goes down to how much the Cavs can improve off of their poor rebounding in the preseason.

Evan Mobley's aggressiveness is going to be a topic depending on how he matches up against a physical big man like Joel Embiid. With the chance of no Jarrett Allen, he is going to need to bring it as much as possible.

The backcourt of Mitchell and Harden are going to struggle defensively against Maxey and Edgecombe, it is almost a certainty. Best bet would be to hope that it's a bad shooting night for Maxey to increase the chances.

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