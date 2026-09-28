As if his mere presence in Cleveland wasn’t interesting enough, it seems that new addition Mario Hezonja has now added another layer of intrigue. Kenny Atkinson has already spoken highly of him, touting him as a guy coming to the team at the perfect time in his career.

Koby Altman and co. signed Hezonja in early July, their first addition after the NBA Draft. We got quite the line from the Croatian forward about his thoughts on weather when interviewed today. It’s absolutely worth a short read on.

Sunday, he was watching the Browns home win in person. Now, he's giving Hall-of-Fame level quotes.

Mario Hezonja Is An Enigma

One of the first new things now known about Mario Hezonja is that he does not like sunshine. He does not like warm weather and he is not a fan of the heat. No, not the NBA team, but the actual heat, outside.

In his one-on-one with Ultimate Cleveland Show’s Michael Lucas, we got quite the line from the Croatian forward.

“I cannot stand sun. I am not a sun person. I don’t like the heat, I cannot stand it anymore. I was all over the world, I was in Spain twice, in Orlando, in Croatia, sun all the time… I am super done with that. So… cloud, rain, snow. Thank you Cleveland.”

I learned A LOT about Mario Herzonja during our 1-on-1 interview today. Most of it was good.



However... this totally caught me off guard & I can't defend Mario for this take: pic.twitter.com/8OZFjFqiMT — Mikey McNuggets (@MikeLucasTV) September 28, 2026

If a player was looking for a place where the winters are tough, this would be the city for them. Now, it makes you wonder how much of a selling point the weather was in the decision. And we’re not talking about the beautiful Cleveland summers that Donovan Mitchell is constantly posting about. We’re on about the snowstorms and subzero temps that come every December and January.

This was an incredible quote from the forward, now standing tall at 6’9, 260. He’s bulked up tremendously over the years and looks very different from the thin SG/SF that last suited up for the Trail Blazers during the 2019-20 campaign.

Ready To Tear It Up In His New Environment

Mario Hezonja was watching the Cavs in the same way they were watching him. He said during his time on the podium that he actually watched their playoff run.

:”It's like a little family...I've watched them multiple times through the playoffs, through the regular season. They have a group that's been playing together for a long time. That's super, super helpful...I can just add more help to them.”

The fact that he had an understanding before even coming over speaks volumes. This is a player ready to go this time around. A EuroLeague MVP two years ago, the weather seems perfect for a little Hezonja heat check.

X user and designer @DillyBar2145__ posted the full conversation and it can be seen below.

Mario Hezonja 2026 Media Day:



"[0:00, A Return To NBA From Europe] It was always bothering me a little bit coming to the NBA unaccomplished, very young. I'm blessed and thankful to have clubs that wanted me and supported me...the feeling was always that I was ready; I just… pic.twitter.com/ZXFkDgPWLh — Dylan🔮🎃🍂 (@dillybar2145__) September 28, 2026

The way he’s proven to be able to score the ball and play both sides should be something that gets him on the floor. The type of player he is, with the updated build, hasn’t really been here. The Cavs have had plenty of tall forwards, but none that can move with the weight that the Croatian carries.

Perhaps Hezonja will play his best basketball during the winter months, when he can skate to the arena from his home. With the season opener just 24 days away, the fans won’t have to wait too much longer for their first look at him on the court.