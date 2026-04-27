How the Cavaliers Can Fix Their Mental Toughness Before It's Too Late

The Cleveland Cavaliers looked like a shell of their normal selves in a shocking loss Sunday to the Toronto Raptors. The team went 10-40 from deep, which was still better than Toronto's mark of 4-30. Alas, a 93-89 defeat was the end result.

The series is now tied at 2-2 and heads back to Cleveland for a crucial Game 5 on Wednesday. It would be easy to point to turnovers, or even free-throw shooting as a clear aspect to improve before Game 5. Yet these are professionals and it may mean getting back to basics in order to salvage the season.

Cavaliers must become mentally tough and forget the past

It is important to note that it's easy for fans to call out NBA players' mental toughness. However, there was a key play late in Sunday's game that showcased a clear breakdown in basic basketball strategy.

Jamal Shead forces an 8-second violation and it's Raptors ball! pic.twitter.com/06FmtyJuHc — TSN (@TSN_Sports) April 26, 2026

The Cavaliers held an 87-86 lead with under a minute to go, only for Donovan Mitchell to fail to get the ball across the half-court line, resulting in an 8-second violation. Watching the play back shows a recurring issue from Sunday's loss: an overall lack of movement on offense.

This is eerily similar to what fans have seen the past few postseasons. The Cavaliers come out strong, only to seemingly panic at the first sign of adversity. A superstar like Mitchell cannot get an 8-second violation at such a crucial point in the game.

So what is the solution? This team has superstar talent. That much is clear. What they apparently need is someone to calm everyone down and just play their game. It may honestly be that simple, especially if "the lights are too bright" once again.

Even running a simple offense seemed to be missing in Sunday's loss.

watch this entire possession. not a single off ball cutter to be found. only movement is Jarrett Allen half-heartedly flashing to the paint while Dennis Schroder dribbles for 8 seconds and then hoists a contested 3 pic.twitter.com/hoKaQFQKyN — Jordan Zirm (@JordanZirm) April 26, 2026

The last thing this team can do is look to Mitchell and James Harden as the heroes to bail everyone out. They shot a combined 12-38 in the loss, while a rising star in Evan Mobley had 8 total points.

Solving this falls on the players themselves. They return home for Game 5 and we can already assume the crowd will be tense. It's up to the players to run their normal offense, avoid silly turnovers, and just treat this like a normal game. The coaches can only do so much to motivate.

The Cavs had more turnovers (17) than assists (15) in Sunday's loss. This ususally indicates a frenetic offense and getting away from the basics, such as when they stood around to see Mitchell get the 8-second violation.

There is no magical fix to mental toughness other than deciding enough is enough. If the team wilts in this series, that will tell the front office all they need to know.