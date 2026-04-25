Two Cavaliers Who Cost Cleveland Most in Game 3 Loss

Ahead of Sunday’s pivotal Game 4, adjustments will need to be made for the Cleveland Cavaliers if they are to reclaim their two-game cushion over the Toronto Raptors.

The Cavs lost their mental focus in Thursday night’s 124-106 loss, particularly in the fourth quarter when the Raptors outscored them 43-23, and there were players who need to bounce back on Sunday because they simply didn’t perform when called upon, not just in the fourth, but in the game overall.

James Harden

James Harden led the Cavaliers with 18 points, but went 5-for-13 from the field and 3-for-10 from three-point land.

He didn’t take a single one of his 13 shots from the restricted area, with just three coming in the paint. Donovan Mitchell wasn’t much different, attempting only three of his 16 shots at the rim and just seven total in the paint. As a result, Mitchell didn’t get to the free-throw line at all, while Harden had only six attempts.

Harden also struggled with ball security, committing eight turnovers - six of them coming in the second half as the game seemed to favor Toronto.

Offensively, the Cavs have largely gone the same way Harden has. He’s been the driving force behind their late-season surge on that end of the floor. So, when things unravel, the responsibility ultimately falls on him.

Donovan Mitchell

Particularly in the final quarter, the Raptors did a splendid job of limiting Harden off the ball and making him work hard to create. They also did well with Mitchell, who had 15 points but was unable to produce anything in the final 12 minutes, going 2-for-6 from the field and 0-for-3 from 3-point range.

Mitchell didn’t even get to the free-throw line as he simply wasn’t able to attack the basket, the Raptors clogged the paint and made life difficult for any Cavaliers player to find the lane.

It was a risk from Toronto, as the Cavs are a strong three-point shooting team, having finished fourth in the league during the regular season, going 36.8%. But it paid off. Cleveland couldn’t find their rhythm, and mentally, their heads weren't in it after a 16-0 burst from the hosts sealed Game 3.

Letting go of the rope when you’re up 2–0 heading into the first road game of a series isn’t exactly rare. Even teams we view as resilient and mentally tough have done it.

Still, the Cavs haven’t earned much trust in these situations. Time and again, they’ve come up short when the pressure ramps up in the playoffs. It showed again here. After fighting their way back for three quarters and trimming the deficit to two entering the fourth, they unraveled completely in the final period.

Harden needs to be that leader, and Mitchell needs to step up when his team needs him.