How the Cavaliers Have Fared in Recent NBA Drafts

The NBA Draft is approaching, and during that time, several players will begin their NBA journey. Last year, the Dallas Mavericks selected Cooper Flagg with the first pick, and he went on to win Rookie of the Year. This year, the Washington Wizards have the first pick, and they will bring in a potential star.

When it comes to the draft, the Cleveland Cavaliers have a rich history. The franchise selected a game-changing phenom in 2003, and years later, he came back and won Cleveland's first championship. Since drafting LeBron James, the Cavaliers have had other No. 1 picks, and they all had different paths. For example, Kyrie Irving was the first pick of the 2011 draft, and after spending time with multiple teams, he is one of Flagg's teammates.

Cleveland has had other lottery picks, and in some instances, they have had later picks. This year is one of those scenarios.

Cavaliers Prepare For The Draft

The Cavaliers have the 29th pick of this year's draft, and names like Tarris Reed Jr., Meleek Thomas and others are predicted to land in that spot. Cleveland could find an intriguing prospect, and that player will add his name to franchise history.

Last year, the Cavaliers had to do their homework, as they did not have a first-round pick. They had two in the second round, and they selected Tyrese Proctor and Saliou Niang.

Proctor suited up for the Cavs during the season, as he played 50 games. He also spent time with the Cleveland Charge at one point. The sharpshooter attended Duke, and he showcased his shooting abilities during that time. In fact, in his final season, he shot nearly 41 percent from 3-point range. Proctor is a prospect the Cavs can develop, and his shooting will boost the bench.

As far as Niang, he remained overseas, and he recently committed to LSU. He also played for Cleveland's Summer League team last year, and he had some solid performances.

While Cleveland did not have a first-round pick in 2025, it had one in 2024. The Cavaliers had the 20th pick, and they brought in Jaylon Tyson. Tyson is just scratching the surface in his young career, as he had a strong sophomore season. He averaged 13.2 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.2 assists, and he impacted both ends of the floor.

Tyson's energy was contagious, and it helped the Cavs get through difficult stretches. He will be a factor in the team's success and despite a rocky playoff run, he will continue to grow.

Before drafting Tyson, the Cavaliers had another second-round scenario. In 2023, they had one draft pick, and they selected Emoni Bates. Like Proctor, Bates was the 49th pick, and he spent time in the G League.

Overall, Bates played 25 games with the Cavs, and he later signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Philadelphia 76ers. However, after being waived, he suited up for more G League teams.

Cleveland has experienced it all in drafts, and whether it is Evan Mobley, Darius Garland or Collin Sexton, every player is a part of franchise history.